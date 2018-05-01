Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Her 3-Year-Old Son Applauding Her National Anthem Performance

Carrie shared the sweetest video of her young son cheering her on.

Carrie Underwood is sharing the most adorable video of her 3-year-old son Isaiah getting very excited and applauding her following her latest performance. As reported by One Country, Underwood surprised Nashville Predators fans with a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before their game on April 29 and got rave reviews – and now she’s showing her followers exactly what her littlest fan thought about the performance.

Underwood shared the impossibly cute clip with her more than 7 million Instagram followers a day after her rendition of the national anthem, which showed little Isaiah – her son with husband Mike Fisher, who plays for the Nashville Predators – enthusiastically clapping and jumping up and down after seeing her sing from the crowd.

Carrie shared in the caption, “As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud…”

She then explained that Isaiah never really gets to see her on stage because she usually performs after his bedtime.

“He’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play… and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute,” Underwood wrote in the caption of the video which was filmed by close friend Ivery Childers. The country star then added, “my heart is happy.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, also watching Underwood perform from the sidelines as she sang the U.S. national anthem for the crowd was her husband Mike Fisher who played for the home team during the big game, which made the night out at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena a family affair for the Carrie and her boys.

The impossibly sweet video comes shortly after Carrie opened up about her life at home as a mom to little Isaiah in a new radio interview.

Per People, speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway in April, Underwood admitted that her son is a little “cuddle monster” and is always looking for hugs from her as well as enjoying some time sleeping in her bed when her husband’s away.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“Now that I’ve had Isaiah, I just cuddle with him. He’s like a cuddle monster for real. He’ll be like, ‘Mommy, I want to cuddle!'” the mom of one sweetly revealed of her son. “Don’t tell my husband. He’s gonna be so mad at me. He slept with me the past two nights.”

As reported by CMT, it was earlier this year that Carrie gave fans another glimpse into her family life at home with her boys, sharing a video of Mike teaching Isaiah to read as they sat together to read the bible story of Noah’s Ark.

The clip, which Underwood shared with her fans on Instagram in January, showed the father and son team sitting together as Fisher asked Isaiah to name some of the animals in the story – which he impressively did.

Carrie then wrote in the caption after posting the family moment online, “Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts…”