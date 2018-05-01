Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Hang Out With Her Kids

Younes was acting "fatherly" towards Kourtney's three children, reports 'Us Weekly.'

It looks like things could be heating up between Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Us Weekly reports that the couple were recently spotted out and about spending some quality time together with Kardashian’s three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, where Younes is said to have looked and acted “fatherly” towards the trio.

The site reports that the family group were all out to lunch at Nobu Malibu on April 28, where an onlooker told the site that the model was on hand to help Kourtney out with her two youngest children, 5-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign, after they started to get a little mischievous.

According to the onlooker, “Penelope was refusing to get in her chair” and sat on the floor for a while, before then getting up onto mom Kourtney’s lap.

“Eventually, Penelope sat on Kourtney’s lap and cried for a second and then got in her seat,” the insider continued to the site, adding that Kardashian’s 24-year-old boyfriend was doing all he could to lift the kids’ spirits.

“Younes seemed fatherly with the kids and was trying little tactics to get Mason to look up from the iPad and for Penelope to get in her chair,” they said, adding that the couple – who have been dating for almost a year and a half – sat at the restaurant with the two younger kids in between them.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Younes was also reportedly interacting with 8-year-old Mason during their sweet lunch date.

“Younes was talking to Mason about him losing teeth and then the topic of braces came up and Mason said he didn’t want to get braces,” the onlooker told Us Weekly, claiming that Bendjima even went on to pick up the tab for his girlfriend and her kids when they were done eating.

The latest family outing appears to suggest that things could be getting more serious for Kardashian and her boyfriend, as it was originally reported that the reality star wasn’t looking to get too serious with the model when they first started dating in December 2016.

Back in May 2017, a source alleged to Entertainment Tonight that the twosome were “hooking up” and added, “it’s not serious yet.”

“They are having a lot of fun together and it’s very casual,” ET’s insider continued at the time of Kourtney and her boyfriend.

However, Kardashian has increasingly made her romance with Younes more public over the past few months, sharing various photos with him across her social media accounts and even gushing about him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As reported by Elite Daily, Bendjima even made his very first appearance on the family’s E! reality show during the season finale of KUWTK in March, sweetly surprising Kardashian at the launch event for her clothing collection with online clothing store Pretty Little Thing.

After Kourtney asked the model what he was doing there, he sweetly replied, “You thought I would not come? I was like, ‘I have to support you!'” before the two then shared a sweet kiss as the cameras rolled.