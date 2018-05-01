Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In ‘El Anillo’ Video: Her Low-Carb Diet, Weight Loss And Workout Plan

Jennifer Lopez is a gold-enrobed queen in the music video for her new Spanish-language song, “El Anillo” (see below). In the sexy video, Lopez spotlights her fit bikini body in a series of shimmery outfits that prove her low-carb diet and regular exercise routine are clearly working.

In the lyrics to “El Anillo” (translation: the ring), Lopez references her romance with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Giants third baseman:

“I have never felt anything this grand/Your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking I already have it all/But when will I get the ring?”

Preaching Self-Empowerment Through Song

Lopez said she had a blast shooting the video because she loves the message of self-empowerment it relays.

“It’s probably one of my favorite videos I’ve ever made,” JLo told Beats 1. “That whole idea of women being queens and understanding that and treating [themselves] like that and making somebody fight for you. That’s what the concept of it was.”

Despite what the lyrics to her new single suggest, Jennifer is not rushing to get married for a fourth time. Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, is having fun with boyfriend A-Rod, but has no immediate wedding plans.

“We’re good right now,” Lopez said. “I’m not trying to rush into anything. I’ve done that before to no avail, so I’m a little bit more grown-up now and I like to let things take their natural course.”

In addition to the amazing costumes she dons in “El Anillo,” fans are impressed with Jennifer’s age-defying bikini body. Lopez has credited a low-carb diet, cardio exercise, and light weightlifting workouts her stunning 50-pound weight loss after she gave birth to twins in 2008.

JLo, who turns 49 in July, has successfully maintained her weight loss with a low-carb, high-protein diet and regular gym workouts.

Other celebrities who follow a low-carb diet include Britney Spears and Halle Berry, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Jennifer Lopez’s fitness trainer, Tracy Anderson, said the secret to JLo’s age-defying beauty and toned bikini body is to avoid processed foods.

“It’s all organic, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” Anderson told People. “Everything is fresh. There’s nothing processed.”

Lopez also avoids coffee and alcohol, and limits salt and sugar in her organic diet. Whatever she’s doing is obviously working, judging by Jennifer’s chiseled abs.

“I think the idea of being curvaceous, being a little bit bigger than normal or smaller than normal, all of that is okay,” Lopez has said. “As long as it’s healthy. I embrace who I am. I feel sexy, I feel youthful, I feel pretty sometimes!”

Jennifer, a former high school track star, is a longtime fitness fanatic. To keep her armed toned, Lopez lifts light weights at high repetitions.

“I love the way working out makes me feel,” JLo said. “I make sure I drink plenty of water, I fuel my body with healthy foods and I make it a priority to get eight hours’ sleep a night.”

“I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” Jennifer Lopez has said. “Dance has always been a huge part of my life, and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.”