Watch Real Madrid Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: 2nd Leg, UEFA Champions League Semifinal Live Online

Defending champions Real Madrid carry a 2-1 aggregate lead into second leg match against Bayern Munich as Spanish giants look toward third straight title.

Real Madrid need only to protect a 2-1 aggregate lead at home to have a chance at their third straight UEFA Champions League title when they face German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the second leg of their semifinal showdown, a match that will live stream from the Bernabéu on Tuesday.

Real Madrid has won two straight UEFA Champions League crowns, the first club to accomplish that feat since the European championship tournament adopted the Champions League format in 1992. In fact, Los Blancos have captured three of the last four Champions League titles, a streak interrupted only by their La Liga arch-rivals Barcelona who took the cup in 2015.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich second leg UEFA Champions League semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, May 1. In the United States, that start time will be 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

The winner of Tuesday’s match advances to the final to face either Italian Serie A club AS Roma, or English Premier League traditional powerhouse Liverpool — with Liverpool appearing the more likely opponent as the Reds carry a 5-2 aggregate lead into their semifinal second-leg match on Wednesday.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will need to turn in a better performance on Tuesday than in the first-leg match. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

The semifinal pairings mark the first time since 1981 that the final four in the European championship, in either the Champions League or prior European Cup formats, consisted of one team each from Europe’s four most powerful football nations — England, Spain, Germany and Italy. And while AS Roma has never won a European title, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have combined for 22 titles among them.

In the Champions League era, Real Madrid have been the dominant club with six titles since 1992. Bayern Munich has a pair, last winning in 2013, while Liverpool has one title in the current era, taking home the cup in 2005. Liverpool would be the first English club to win Europe since Premier League club Chelsea triumphed in 2012.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have a long-standing international rivalry of their own, with Tuesday’s match being the 26th official game between the two European giants since 1976. In that ongoing series, the two clubs have proven to be almost evenly matched. The Spanish powerhouse has won 12, to 11 wins for the perennial Bundesliga champions, with two matches drawn.

With a 2-1 lead which includes two away goals, Real Madrid can afford to lose Tuesday’s match 2-1 and still advance to the May 26 final in Kiev, Ukraine. A 3-2 loss, however, would send Bayern Munich through to the final.

Bayern Munich Manager Jupp Heynckes has already announced that win or lose, he will step down after this season. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich second leg UEFA Champions League semifinal match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go at this link. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the decisive Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich second leg UEFA Champions League semifinal showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV at this link, or YouTube TV at this link. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is cancelled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich match live stream for free.