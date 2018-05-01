WWE ‘Backlash’: Strowman & Lashley To Team Together, And They May Have The Deleter Of Worlds In Their Sights

Strowman and Lashley will be teaming together at ‘Backlash,’ but the powerful duo has their eyes set on a different pair of opponents.

While some feel that Monday’s Raw lacked the appeal of a traditional go-home show, the WWE did book a program for four superstars at Backlash that were previously absent from the card: Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. The Raw go-home show for Backlash featured those four WWE superstars in a six-man tag team match; Lashley and Strowman teamed with Roman Reigns and faced Zayn, Owens, and Jinder Mahal.

After Braun and company went over in the contest, it was later announced that “The Dominator” would be teaming with “The Monster Among Men” at Backlash, and that their opponents would be Sami and Kevin. If this sounds familiar to you, this exact same bout took place just a little over a week ago. Since Bobby and Braun went over clean in that contest, it will be interesting to see if anything new occurs between the four at the event.

But “The Dominator” and “The Monster Among Men” also had another team in their sights recently. Or, at least, they implied that on Twitter. Following The Deleter of Worlds’ (Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt) victory at the Greatest Royal Rumble, where they won the then vacated WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, Bobby Lashley tweeted a message of congratulations to the pair. Well, a congratulation of sorts.

Lashley tagged Strowman in the tweet. And while the message did say “congrats,” it also had a “pondering” emoji.

Strowman replied to the tweet with a congratulation of his own, and it also the same implications.

Hmmmmmmmmmmm????indeed congrats — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 29, 2018

The tag team match at Backlash could bring a few different results. It could simply be a filler spot that leads to nowhere, or it could be more. If Zayn and Owens go over in the contest, they would be a great heel team to perhaps one day face the popular faces of Hardy and Wyatt. And if Braun and Bobby win, it looks like the WWE universe may see the powerful duo team again, and it could be for the gold. Backlash airs live Sunday on the WWE Network at 8 p.m. EST.