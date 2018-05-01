Romeo Langford Is Exactly What The Indiana Hoosiers Needed To Compete

Langford is exactly what the Hoosiers needed to compete this coming season.

Romeo Langford was one of the most talented players in the 2018 college basketball recruiting class. He was highly sought after throughout the entire process, but cut his final three teams down to the Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, and Vanderbilt Commodores. There were many rumors about which team he would choose heading into his commitment date, but staying in the state of Indiana was his final decision.

Archie Miller took the Hoosiers’ coaching job ahead of the 2017-18 season and pledged to turn the program back into a championship contender. He put together a solid recruiting class before the Langford commitment, but everything hinged on bringing the future superstar into Bloomington.

According to 247 Sports, Langford is a five-star prospect and he came into decision night as the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation.

Langford had an incredible senior season for New Albany High School in Indiana. He averaged 35.5 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. Those are the kind of numbers that can take a good basketball team to a championship contender.

Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Langford is a combo guard and will play both point and shooting guard for IU. He can get to the rim at will and can hit the mid-range and three-point jumpers as well. Indiana has needed a legitimate No. 1 scoring option and they couldn’t have gotten a better fit for that role than Langford.

Five-star New Albany High School shooting guard Romeo Langford announced his commitment to Indiana. #iubb pic.twitter.com/h5Iq4KX5Sv — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) April 30, 2018

New Albany head coach Jim Shannon believes that Langford is going to be even better in college than he was in high school.

“When he gets it he has to take one or two guys every time. It’s really hard and that’s why he’s such a fascinating player, because he’s able to do that. When he gets to the college level and he’s surrounded by other athletes and D-1 type players, he’ll be even better. He’ll be unbelievable.”

Indiana will now be a force to be reckoned with in 2018-19. Miller has put together a team that should have a chance to compete for a National Championship if they come together and play to their full talent.

It will be interesting to see how Langford fares with the Hoosiers. He is expected to be a one-and-done prospect which means that he will enter the NBA Draft following his freshmen season at IU. Assuming that is the case, the Hoosiers may have a one-year window to win another title for their illustrious program.

Expect to see Langford come in looking to prove a point and help take his hometown team to the Final Four.