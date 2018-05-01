Tom Brady Hints That New England Patriots Don’t Appreciate Him

Brady sent a cryptic message about whether the Patriots appreciate him or not.

Tom Brady, one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL, has been one of the faces of the league for a long time. He has led the New England Patriots to five Super Bowls and has been continuing his strong play into his 40s. Now, the star quarterback has sent out a cryptic message about the franchise he plays for.

In a recent interview, the question of whether he thinks the Patriots appreciate him or not was asked. Most would have thought that Brady would answer yes easily, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, he answered the question with “I plead the fifth.”

It was an answer that shocked the sports world. Brady may not have meant anything by the comment, but he could be insinuating that the Patriots take him for granted.

His wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting quote in an interview with NBC.

“These last two years have been very challenging for him in so many ways. And he tells me, ‘I love it so much and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.'”

Last season with the Patriots, Brady almost led another heroic Super Bowl run. He ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. During the regular season, Brady completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, winning yet another MVP award.

Tom Brady was asked today at the Milken Institute Global Conference if he feels appreciated by the Patriots. His response: "I plead the 5th…" pic.twitter.com/8Tl6k5emj9 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 1, 2018

While Brady may have sent a cryptic message to the Patriots, he had glowing words for head coach Bill Belichick.

“He’s an incredible coach. He’s been an incredible mentor for me. He’s taught me so much football…. I wouldn’t be sitting here without his coaching.”

Tom Brady says "you have to have respect for everyone’s opinions" in response to national anthem protests https://t.co/SH3ISVCYis pic.twitter.com/8430IG2Ey6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2018

Brady may have an issue with the way that the Patriots have been making moves in recent years. New England even traded Brandin Cooks, who was one of Brady’s favorite targets. That might be part of the reason that Brady isn’t terribly happy with the front office at this point in time.

Even though he sent a cryptic message, Brady is going to retire with the Patriots. It simply seems wrong to think about him signing with another team.

Expect to see these comments come and go without any other news. Brady certainly gave the NFL world something to talk about, but there likely isn’t too terribly much behind his comments.