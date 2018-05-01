Roseanne Barr, Who Dressed As Hitler For Photo Shoot, Tells Michelle Wolf ‘Comedy Comes From Love, Not Hate’

Barr is among a number of critics who are turning on Wolf after her biting routine.

Roseanne Barr has some advice for Michelle Wolf — comedy comes from a place of love, not hate.

This is the same Roseanne Barr who, as part of a comedy gig a few years ago, dressed up like Hitler as she held a tray of burnt cookies in what many saw as a tasteless reference to the Holocaust. Barr’s advice to Wolf after her biting routine this weekend at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is now drawing criticism, as many on the right have taken aim at the stand-up for her jokes that targeted Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others in the Trump administration.

Wolf repeatedly called Sanders a liar in her routine, while also making reference to her eye makeup. Wolf’s routine has earned praise from many in the comedy world, who noted that her tone was very dull in comparison to some of Donald Trump’s own scathing criticism of others, including his many references to women’s appearance. But there were many critics of Wolf as well, including some journalists who normally oppose Trump.

Count Roseanne Barr among those critics. In a tweet the day after Wolf’s appearance at the event referred to as the Nerd Prom, Barr chided Wolf for being too hateful. But many responded by pointing out Roseanne’s decision to dress up as Hitler in pursuit of a joke, an act that didn’t seem terribly loving.

See a photo of Barr dressed up as Hitler here.

This is not the first time Roseanne has gotten in trouble for the photo shoot, which took place half a decade ago. The controversy over Roseanne’s Hitler pictures grew so large — as the pictures surfaced just before the Roseanne revival kicked off — that showrunner Bruce Helford essentially asked viewers to forget about it and just judge the show on its own merits.

“I know that Roseanne is a very staunch supporter of Israel and she has said as much. I imagine there’s probably some amount of parody involved and all that,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know the context of that so I wouldn’t make a comment on it. My feeling is that people should just watch the show and judge it on its merits. Watch the show without the accompanying background noise.”

second rule of comedy: comedy comes from LOVE, not from HATE! If u feel hate, you won't get laughs. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr is not the only person making an about-face on their past views in light of Michelle Wolf’s routine. Mike Huckabee, Sarah’s father, took to Twitter to express how offended he was by the “tasteless, classless bullying” that he claimed Wolff exhibited. Just one day before, Huckabee was on Twitter mocking people who were too easily offended at jokes or who cannot tolerate to listen to people with whom they disagree.

And Tomi Lahren, a conservative commentator, also took to Twitter to express her shock and offense at Michelle Wolf, saying that her mean words were an example of the “unloving & intolerant left.” But during the 2016 election, Lahren had a different tone after the Access Hollywood tape was released, showing Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women. After the tape came out, Lahren suggested that anyone offended by Trump’s words just needed to toughen up a bit.

“For all those Never Trumpers and bleeding-heartens saying ‘I told you so’, shut the hell up,” she said in an appearance on TheBlaze TV, via The Sun. “Don’t go around acting holier-than-thou about this, like you’ve never heard anyone saying anything like that before. Give me a break. And don’t try to shame women who still support Trump.”

Roseanne Barr is among those women who still support Donald Trump, and apparently she won’t be shamed by her old Hitler photos.