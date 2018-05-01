‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Part 2 Not Confirmed, But Paul Feig Would ‘Love’ A Sequel

Paul Feig says he will go to the grave being proud of the 'Ghostbusters' reboot, and fans hoping for a sequel may have some good news.

While many detractors of the new Ghostbusters felt like they had Slimer’s residue left on them, despite disappointing box office numbers, the female-led 2016 reboot did attract a great deal of fans. As Digital Spy reported, Ghostbusters (2016) director, Paul Feig, said that the trolling that took place before its release hampered sales; that the movie became a cause and that’s why so many would-be viewers didn’t want to go.

Despite some avoiding the movie at the theaters, it still found some success. In addition to inspiring many fans who appreciated seeing female scientists portrayed on the big screen, the film also garnered a few awards.

Ghostbusters and the cast (Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth) were all nominated for several awards, and a few took some home. Melissa McCarthy won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. The film also won Favorite Movie at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, beating huge blockbuster titles like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Movie Actress (Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy).

But because of the controversy that took place over the new Ghostbusters, it was uncertain if there would ever be a sequel. And while nothing is set in stone, there may be some good news for fans of the reboot. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies, Paul Feig revealed his thoughts on a Ghostbusters sequel.

“We would love [to make another movie]; it’s really up to the studio. We had so much fun making that movie.”

Actress Melissa McCarthy and writer/director Paul Feig attend the ‘Ghostbusters’ red carpet and Guinness World Record event at Marina Bay Sands. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The director also added that that movie has built a loyal audience over the past two years that it has been out, and that he gets contacted daily from fans and by women who are inspired by seeing women in science. He also remarked that he will go to the grave being proud of the Ghostbusters reboot, and that he’s very proud of what the cast accomplished.

While it’s still uncertain if we will ever see a sequel based on the 2016 reboot, reportedly, there is a new cartoon in the works. Ghostbusters: Ecto Force will expand the movie’s universe by taking place in 2050, and it focuses on a new group of heroes that hunt ghosts all over the world.