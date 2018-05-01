Model Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Toned Abs In Bikini While Confessing She’s ‘Ready For Summer’

If you got it, why not flaunt it?

When it comes to showing of her body, Hailey Baldwin is definitely not one to shy away from the camera.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Baldwin and her good friend, fellow model Bella Hadid, enjoyed a little r&r in Miami this past weekend. While Bella opted for a nude thong bikini, Hailey rocked a navy blue bandeau and silver-colored running shorts for the occasion. The pair appeared to be having a great time together as they went speed boating and then took a dip in the pool.

And just yesterday, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram account to once again show off her insane bikini body. In the black and white photo, Hailey stands in front of a set of wooden boards as she poses for the camera. The model strikes the perfect pose, holding her straw hat over her eyes and grinning from ear to ear.

Baldwin leans forward a little bit in the picture and fans get an up-close-and-personal view of the model’s toned abs. Hailey opted for an off-the-shoulder bikini and a thick chain necklace to complete her beachy look.

In the caption of the picture, the 21-year-old shared the sentiments of many others by revealing that she is totally ready for the weather to change for good.

“Ready for summer.”

ready for summer???? A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 29, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

Fans of the model definitely approved of Baldwin’s most recent snapshot as it garnered over 309,000 likes as well as 1,100 plus comments within just one day of being posted. Many fans commented on how beautiful the model looked in the recent pic while others just couldn’t get over her toned body.

“Girl you are stunning!”

“Body goals,” another one of Baldwin’s fans chimed in.

This is not the first time that Baldwin has flaunted her bikini body on her popular Instagram page. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the model to post either a bikini photo on her Instagram account or post a picture of herself in a crop top. And with those abs, can you really blame her?

Recently, Baldwin made headlines for a totally different reason. Earlier this month, People reports that dating rumors between Hailey and singer Shawn Mendes ran rampant after Mendes posted a photo of himself and Baldwin on his Instagram page. The same day, Baldwin also shared portraits of Mendes on her Tumblr page.

The pair has yet to confirm or deny the dating rumors, but they’ve been romantically linked since 2017.