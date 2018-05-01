Jenelle Evans Allegedly Pulls Gun Out During Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans has been known for her short temper. Her entire adult life has been filmed for MTV, and there have been several fights caught on camera that feature her losing her cool. Evans has calmed down a bit since her relationship with Nathan Griffith ended, but recently, she has been losing her cool on social media.

Last week, the Teen Mom 2 star reportedly had a moment of road rage. According to Radar Online, Jenelle Evans allegedly pulled out a gun after an altercation on the road. The police report and 911 call were both obtained by the publication. Evans did not mention pulling the gun on the other driver, but he alleges that took place. Of course, she isn’t admitting any wrongdoing, but the man she allegedly had the altercation with wants to press charges to the full extent.

This is not the first time Jenelle Evans has been under fire for her use of firearms. There was controversy a few months ago over her holding a rifle right after the mass shooting in Florida. The photo was posted by David Eason, but Evans caught the pushback as well. Aside from all of that, the Teen Mom 2 star has found herself on the receiving end of a lot of hate following her husband’s homophobic rant.

Social media doesn’t seem to stop Jenelle Evans though. She still says what she wants, and backs her husband’s comments as well. Right around the same time as the road rage incident occurred, the reality star renewed her feud with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer. With the new season beginning next Monday, there is speculation that she is acting out on purpose. Higher ratings may mean another season for the cast.

It appears that the incident in question happened while Jenelle Evans had her son, Jace, in the car with her. She currently has visitation with him while her mom, Barbara Evans, has custody of him. This has been a sore spot for the Teen Mom 2 personality, something that has been featured on several seasons of the show. At this point, there is no information on charges pending or a court date, but it looks like Evans lost her temper and allegedly made another poor choice while Jace was with her.