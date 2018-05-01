New ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer May Give Clues To His Disappearance In ‘Avengers: Infinity War

'Avengers' cast wonder aloud why Ant-Man wasn't around to help fight off Thanos in teaser

Riding high from large box office sales from Avengers: Infinity War this past weekend (which made $250 million in the U.S.), Marvel Studios wasted no time to share a new video questioning where Ant-Man was during all of the chaos. “After Avengers: Infinity War, only one question remains…” says the bold type with powerful music in the background. Then actress Scarlett Johansson appears on the screen and questions aloud, “Where were Ant-Man and The Wasp?” The rest of the short video features other members of the Avengers crew wondering the same thing and giving their own theories before briefly showing Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly looking sheepish and then announcing that a new trailer for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp would be coming out tomorrow. Marvel, you are such a tease.

In a new press release from Marvel Studios, the synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp says that “In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father.”

“Ant-Man fought on the technically illegal side of Captain America (Chris Evans) in Civil War,” says Phil Hornshaw and Phil Owen from The Wrap. “Cap and his allies were operating without sanction under the Sokovia Accords, the legal document in that movie that dictated laws specifically about what the Avengers could do and who they answered to. Most of Cap’s allies were arrested in Civil War, including Scott.”

Marvel Studios

For those who haven’t seen the latest Avengers movie just yet, it is briefly mentioned in the film that both Hawkeye and Ant-Man were not around to help fight off the evil Thanos due to the fact that they were both under house arrest. Hornshaw and Owen theorize this is because the two took plea deals to protect their families.

The synopsis for the new movie also says that Scott is confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an “urgent new mission.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t going to be some kind of irrelevant side story,” says Hornshaw and Owen. “The Ant-Man sequel is definitely going to have some big story implications for Avengers 4.”

Marvel Studios

The duo also theorize that that new mission would be to rescue the original “Wasp,” Hope’s mom, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). They also speculate that part of the new movie actually takes place during Infinity War. The fourth Avengers film doesn’t come out until May of next year following the new Ant-Man movie and the upcoming Captain Marvel film coming to theaters in March.

What we do know for sure is that the new film also stars Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne. Aside from playing lead, Paul Rudd is also credited as one of the screenplay writers for the new movie, directed by Peyton Reed, which comes to theaters on July 6, 2018.