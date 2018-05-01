Annabelle Wallis & Jon Hamm Spark Romance Rumors At CinemaCon

Annabelle Wallis, who is best known for her role on 'Peaky Blinders,' was also recently rumored to be dating Chris Pine.

Looks like Annabelle Wallis may be dating someone new!

The actress, who is best known for her role in Peaky Blinders, was spotted getting cozy with former Mad Men star Jon Hamm at CinemaCon.

According to the Daily Mail, Annabelle Wallis, who used to be seriously involved with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, was working the red carpet with Hamm to promote their new film, Tag.

The two had been rumored to be dating for quite some time, according to a trusted Daily Mail source. Hamm even took Annabelle Wallis as his plus-one to see the hit Broadway play Hamilton.

Hamm, who used to date Dakota Johnson, was making a very “public” statement by making Wallis his date to the red carpet event, per the outlet. The trusted source told the outlet that the relationship “means a lot to him,” and he was making it official with Wallis by making her his date at this event.

While neither Wallis nor Hamm have commented on the status of their relationship, this isn’t the first time that Annabelle Wallis has been linked to a famous celebrity.

Earlier this month, according to Us Weekly, she was spotted “getting cozy” with Star Trek actor Chris Pine, who took her as his plus-one to Black Cow Vodka’s Edible Land and Seascapes launch in Malibu, CA.

Us Weekly‘s sources also claimed that Pine and Wallis were an item, and that they “couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.”

Neither Pine nor Wallis, either individually or through their reps, commented about their alleged relationship, but it seems as though it’s over as fast as it started.

Both of these relationships, however, could have just been publicity stunts for Annabelle Wallis’ latest gig with Cartier.

According to WWD, she is the new face of the Panthere de Cartier. This watch has been a staple in the Cartier collection since the 1980s, and has frequently been featured in several advertising campaigns.

In a statement, Cartier revealed their reason for hiring the actress.

I am very excited to announce that I am the new face and ambassador of @Cartier Thank you @cartier for the great honour and privilege it is to be your Panther de Cartier woman ❤️ Merci! pic.twitter.com/zxTl805SVC — Annabelle Wallis (@WallisAnnabelle) April 18, 2018

“Behind her luminous complexion, blue eyes and gentle manner, the Maison discovered a great strength of character, a fearless spirit and a hunger for self-expression: the soul of a panther, driven and determined to turn convention on its head and get her teeth into something. Annabelle Wallis embodies the Panthère woman.”

Annabelle Wallis is the second celebrity ambassador for Cartier that was announced this year. Jake Gyllenhaal was the first celebrity ambassador to be announced for the brand, as the face of the Santos de Cartier.