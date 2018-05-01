The Pences' physician was concerned enough last year about Trump's doc to blow the whistle

Before Donald Trump nominated Dr. Ronny Jackson as Veteran’s Administration director, the physician for Vice President Mike Pence raised concern with the White House about the idea that Jackson had violated a patient’s privacy. The patient was Mike Pence’s wife Karen Pence and the conflict started a heated debate between the Pences’ doctor and Dr. Ronny Jackson.

The Physician For Mike Pence Went On The Record To Complain About Jackson

CNN broke the story that Ronny Jackson attempted to intimidate the doctor for Vice President Pence, and that the White House knew that there were concerns about Ronny Jackson even before Donald Trump had his physical completed by Jackson. The physician for Mike Pence sent three memos detailing his concerns about Ronny Jackson ahead of the stories of misconduct and dispensing prescription medication without going through proper procedures.

White House sources who continue to defend Ronny Jackson say that the issues between the Pences’ doctor and Dr. Jackson were simply a difference of opinion between two doctors. It was added that the two doctors already had a strained relationship and that Ronny Jackson did nothing wrong in the Pence matter. But internal documents tell a different story about Ronny Jackson “overstepping” his authority.

Manu Raju of CNN reported that the conflict between the Pence physician and Ronny Jackson started when Jackson intervened in the care of Second Lady Karen Pence.

The Memos Concerning The Doctor For Karen Pence Were Given To CNN

“Pence’s doctor accused Jackson of overstepping his authority and inappropriately intervening in a medical situation involving the second lady as well as potentially violating federal privacy rights by briefing White House staff and disclosing details to other medical providers — but not appropriately consulting with the vice president’s physician.”

When the doctor for Karen Pence confronted Jackson about the matter, Jackson became irate according to an internal memo. He continued to say that Jackson made him feel uncomfortable to the point that he considered resigning.

The physician for Karen Pence also briefed the second lady about the matter and she “also expressed concerns over the potential breach of privacy of her medical condition.” It was Karen Pence’s idea for her physician to share the information with the vice president’s aide, Nick Ayers, to inform White House Chief of Staff John Kelly about the matter.

It has been confirmed by a White House official that Ayers indeed told John Kelly and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin about the matter, and they decided that the doctor for Mike and Karen Pence should report the matter through the appropriate medical and military channels.

Karen Pence Asked That The White House Be Told About The Jackson Matter

Alyssa Farah, press secretary for the vice president, confirmed that Ayers conveyed the concerns to the White House.

“[Mrs. Pence] has been briefed on all the facts related to a private matter regarding her health care. She is grateful for the professional care she received from all White House medical personnel who resolved the matter quickly. She considers the matter closed and has no further comment on the situation.”

All the memos related to the matter concerning Karen Pence and Dr. Ronny Jackson were given to Manu Raju and CNN on the condition that the name of the doctor for Vice President Pence not be divulged.