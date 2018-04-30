DanMachi: ‘Sword Oratoria’ English Dub Cast In Funimation’s ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon’

Once locked to Amazon Prime, the 'Sword Oratoria' anime will soon be streaming on Funimation with an English dub.

The English dub cast for the anime Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? On The Side has finally been announced by Funimation. Amazon managed to grab the rights for the first season as an exclusive for Anime Strike. The Sword Oratoria anime was locked behind a paywall for most of 2017, but that Amazon channel was ended in early 2018. Now, all Anime Strike exclusives are free to watch for Prime members, including the DanMachi spinoff, but the Amazon version is limited to English subtitles so far.

Sentai Filmworks confirmed the Sword Oratoria English dub earlier in the week with a trailer. According to Anime News Network, they have now listed the entire English voice cast.

Kelley Peters as Lefiya Viridis

Shelley Calene-Black as Ais Wallenstein

Karlii Hoch as Tiona Hiryute

Natalie Rial as Tione Hiryute

Christina Kelly as Loki

Shannon Emerick as Finn Deimne

Melissa Pritchett as Riveria Ljos Alf

Ty Mahany as Bete Loga

Serena Varghese as Asfi Al Andromeda

Cynthia Martinez as Lulune Louie

Maggie Flecknoe as Filvis Challia

Joanne Bonasso as Tsubaki Collbrande

Josh Morrison as Bors Elder

Adam Noble as Dionysus

Carli Mosier as Revis

Jason Douglas as Olivas

Mateo Mpinduzi-Mott as Raul Nord

Christina Stroup as Spirit

Benjamin McLaughlin as Hermes

Hilary Haag as Liliruca Arde

David Matranga as Fels

Marty Fleck as Uranus

Shelby Blocker as Eina Tulle

Patricia Duran as Freya

Kelly Manison as Demeter

Bryson Baugus as Bell Cranel

Luci Christian as Hestia

John Swasey

Jay Hickman

John Gremillion

Mark Mendelsohn

Jeremy Gee

Joel McCray

Ned Gayle

Amanda Lee

The anime is an adaptation of author Fujino Omori and illustrator Kiyotaka Haimura’s light novel series that is a spinoff called Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria (or Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Darō ka? Gaiden: Sword Oratoria in Japanese).

Bell and Ais dancing in the light novel series. Haimura Kiyotaka / Yen Press

The ending of Sword Oratoria Episode 12 of the DanMachi gaiden corresponded to the fourth volume of the Sword Oratoria light novel series. Based upon the pacing of the anime adaptation, there’s plenty of source material for a second season, but so far Sword Oratoria Season 2 has not been announced.