DanMachi: ‘Sword Oratoria’ English Dub Cast In Funimation’s ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon’

The English dub cast for the anime Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? On The Side has finally been announced by Funimation. Amazon managed to grab the rights for the first season as an exclusive for Anime Strike. The Sword Oratoria anime was locked behind a paywall for most of 2017, but that Amazon channel was ended in early 2018. Now, all Anime Strike exclusives are free to watch for Prime members, including the DanMachi spinoff, but the Amazon version is limited to English subtitles so far.
Sentai Filmworks confirmed the Sword Oratoria English dub earlier in the week with a trailer. According to Anime News Network, they have now listed the entire English voice cast.
- Kelley Peters as Lefiya Viridis
- Shelley Calene-Black as Ais Wallenstein
- Karlii Hoch as Tiona Hiryute
- Natalie Rial as Tione Hiryute
- Christina Kelly as Loki
- Shannon Emerick as Finn Deimne
- Melissa Pritchett as Riveria Ljos Alf
- Ty Mahany as Bete Loga
- Serena Varghese as Asfi Al Andromeda
- Cynthia Martinez as Lulune Louie
- Maggie Flecknoe as Filvis Challia
- Joanne Bonasso as Tsubaki Collbrande
- Josh Morrison as Bors Elder
- Adam Noble as Dionysus
- Carli Mosier as Revis
- Jason Douglas as Olivas
- Mateo Mpinduzi-Mott as Raul Nord
- Christina Stroup as Spirit
- Benjamin McLaughlin as Hermes
- Hilary Haag as Liliruca Arde
- David Matranga as Fels
- Marty Fleck as Uranus
- Shelby Blocker as Eina Tulle
- Patricia Duran as Freya
- Kelly Manison as Demeter
- Bryson Baugus as Bell Cranel
- Luci Christian as Hestia
- John Swasey
- Jay Hickman
- John Gremillion
- Mark Mendelsohn
- Jeremy Gee
- Joel McCray
- Ned Gayle
- Amanda Lee
The anime is an adaptation of author Fujino Omori and illustrator Kiyotaka Haimura’s light novel series that is a spinoff called Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria (or Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Darō ka? Gaiden: Sword Oratoria in Japanese).
The ending of Sword Oratoria Episode 12 of the DanMachi gaiden corresponded to the fourth volume of the Sword Oratoria light novel series. Based upon the pacing of the anime adaptation, there’s plenty of source material for a second season, but so far Sword Oratoria Season 2 has not been announced.
