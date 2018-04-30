A trial starts May 14th for the man who posted the address of the 4 year old Prince George's school.

Husnain Rashid, an alleged supporter of the Islamic State group, was charged with sharing information on social media which was considered threatening to Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Rashid denies committing terrorism offenses.

A Man Is Charged With Online Threats Towards Prince George

Prosecutors in the U.K. say that Husnain Rashid, 32, posted on the encrypted messaging app Telegram a note that contained a photo of Prince George, the name, and address of his school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message “even the royal family will not be left alone,” says PageSix.

Husnain Rashid is also charged with making several other posts encouraging violent attacks and of doing online research about how to join the Islamic State group in Syria. Rashid was arrested November 22 and the charges against him include preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.

Husnain Rashid has denied all of the charges and insists he is not a terrorist. The trial for Rashid is being held on May 14.

The royal family welcomed another prince this week, Prince Louis, who joins Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

At a hearing at the Woolwich Crown Court today, the terrorism charges against Husnain Rashid were read aloud, says the Mirror.

“[Husnain Rashid] published statements which intended members of the public to be directly or indirectly encouraged to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.”

Rashid Is Accused Of Making Other Terrorist Threats

The court alleges that Rashid committed these offenses over the course of a year, between October 2016 and November 2017. Police found a map of 6th Avenue in New York City with a message written on it among Rashid’s possessions.

“New York Halloween Parade. Have you made your preparations? The Countdown begins.”

Husnain Rashid also allegedly posted a photograph of the Burmese ambassador to the United Kingdom with the address of the Burmese embassy that included another cryptic message.

“You know what to do.”

Citizens Wondered Why Anyone Would Threaten Prince George

There has been an outcry across the U.K. that terrorists would threaten Prince George, who is a 4-year-old child, says Express. When the news broke, Brits took to Twitter to ask what is wrong with people?

“There are threats to kill Prince George?! Wtf he’s just a child!!! What is wrong with some people?!”

Another wondered why others weren’t more upset about threats against Prince George.

“Where is the National outrage at the discovery of a plot by ISIS to assassinate Prince George? What the f*** is wrong with this country?”

Prince George started at a new school for the current school year.