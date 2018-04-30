NBA News: Steph Curry Listed As ‘Probable’ For Game 2 Of Warriors-Pelicans Series

It is very likely that NBA superstar Stephen Curry will take the court Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of the West semifinals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The sharpshooting Curry has been out of action since March 23 with an injury to his left knee. The current optimism, however, comes after he went through a full practice on Thursday, followed by a 5-5 scrimmage against Warriors bench players on Friday. He also practiced today.

The defending NBA champion Warriors have nonetheless been thriving in his absence, however, including having defeated the Pelicans in Game 1 by a score of 123-101 on Saturday, after previously eliminating the San Antonio Spurs.

Then listed as questionable, Stephen Curry told ESPN that he felt good and was ready to go on Saturday, but cautious training staff made the call to keep him on the sidelines. Head coach Steve Kerr now says that it is very likely that Curry will enter the game tomorrow evening after giving the two-time NBA most valuable player a few extra days off. If the Warriors prevail over the Pelicans and the winner of the Utah Jazz-Houston Rockets series, they will be headed to their fourth consecutive appearance in the title round.

So far, Steph Curry has missed 10 regular-season games and six post-season matchups during his rehab from a Grade 2 MCL sprain. No structural damage was found in the left knee, however. Curry was also out of action for 19 games in the 2017-2018 campaign because of a chronic right-ankle injury.

Brandon Dill / AP Images

In an interview with reporters at the Warriors practice today as embedded below, Kerr indicated that Steph Curry is officially listed as probable for Game 2. Kerr said that he kept a close watch on Curry during the practice, and confirmed with the star afterward that he felt good.

Kerr underscored that he’d be “very surprised” if Curry didn’t play. He added that it’s important for Steph Curry to regain his in-game rhythm.

Full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/UpvUtyW3mt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 30, 2018

“Injuries are a part of the game and you can’t eliminate them. For me, I can do everything I can to make my body strong, be durable and be playing at a high level. That’s all I can control,” two-time NBA champion Steph Curry told the Mercury News.

The five-time NBA All-Star and 2016 NBA scoring champion has averaged 26.4 points this season, with a 49.5 percent field goal accuracy (42 percent on three pointers). It’s unclear if the Golden State Warriors coaching staff will impose a minutes restriction on Steph Curry as he returns to action against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night.