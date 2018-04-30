Kim Kardashian Is Not Entirely A Fan Of Daughter Chicago’s First Name: ‘It Kinda Messes With Me’

The Reality-TV star reveals the name she actually had in mind

It’s no secret that baby names are important being that it’s the name that you will carry for the rest of your life. With an endless possibility of names out there to choose from, sometimes you have to get a little creative. It’s not hard to imagine that celebrities feel this pressure to pick the “perfect” name for their newborn more so than the average person because, well, they’re famous. So picture yourself and now picture reality TV mega-star and social media icon Kim Kardashian-West. Can you feel the pressure?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday and revealed that when it comes to her third child, daughter Chicago West, she’s not exactly crazy about her name. “Yeah, it kind of messes with me, I’m not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing,” the reality TV star admitted when DeGeneres pointed out that Chicago is not a one-syllable name. Before Chicago’s birth via surrogate in January, Kardashian-West had visited the talk show host back in November and was dead-set on giving her third child a one-syllable name, just as she had with her first two kids, North (4) and Saint (2).

When trying to decide on a name for her second baby girl, there was one name that came to mind. “We were gonna name her Jo, ’cause my Grandma, Mary Jo.” The sentiment was there and it was a one-syllable name, but it was not the name Kardashian-West and her husband, Kanye West, decided to go with. Two other names also made it onto the list before the couple ended up with Chicago, Grace and Donda. Donda West was West’s mother who passed away from heart disease after having surgery in 2007, Us Weekly reports. Kardashian-West admitted that although she loved the name, “I just wasn’t sure if it’s too much to live up to.”

Kardashian-West revealed that Chicago, who was ultimately named after the city that “made” her husband, has been gifted with the nickname Chi, which is pronounced like “shy.”

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

“So, it’s like North, Saint and Chi,” the mother of three proclaimed. All one-syllable names.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian-West also shared that her sister Kourtney was in the delivery room with her when her surrogate, La’Reina Haynes, gave birth to Chicago, as was West. However, West was busy playing Connect Four and, therefore, not giving his full attention to what was happening around him. At least no one fainted, so it’s a win-win!