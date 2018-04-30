‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tues., May 1: Billy’s Alliance, Nikki’s Goodbye, & Jack Remains Firm

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 1 bring some major changes to Genoa City which may end in the complete destruction of more than one relationship.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) still wants to take over Jack’s (Peter Bergman) spot at Jabot, but that pesky blood Abbott clause stands in his way if he chooses to reveal Dina’s (Marla Adams) carefully kept secret. Still, he cannot pass up the opportunity to completely annihilate his father, and spoilers reveal he turns to his uncle Billy (Jason Thompson) to form an alliance to get rid of the clause.

Of course, Kyle doesn’t reveal the full truth to Billy, so Billy may unwittingly join Kyle in his plan to bring down Jack. Billy isn’t stupid, though. He doesn’t trust Kyle, so his nephew’s proposition will certainly give him pause. However, the lure of family unity may be too much for Billy.

As for Jack, he remains firm for now, but he obviously has no clue about the terrible truth lying just around the corner, according to She Knows Soaps. While he doesn’t see the need to change the clause anytime soon since he already offered to dump it, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) refused to return to Jabot anyway, he’s in no hurry to make the major change. Kyle’s pushy behavior about removing the language quickly could raise some red flags, but nothing will change the bombshell truth — John Abbott isn’t Jack’s biological father.

Next week on #YR, Kyle wants to make a big change at Jabot and Nikki and Phyllis worry about Sharon. pic.twitter.com/gHrAlrRY8i — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 27, 2018

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) breaks things off with Arturo (Jason Canela) to try to keep her situation with Victor (Eric Braeden) working as well as it possibly can. Not only will Arturo lose his work on the project with Nikki and Nick (Joshua Morrow), but also he’ll lose his fun times with the Newman matriarch as well.

Of course, it looks Victor’s daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) caught Arturo’s eye last week anyway. He may not spend too much time licking his wounds. In fact, these two could pair up as GC’s next big thing. Neither Nikki nor Victor would find that prospect palatable adding even more intrigue and drama to the forbidden relationship.

Tune into CBS or POP tomorrow to watch these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out.