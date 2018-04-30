Jessica Simpson Rocks Another Bikini, Gets Hubby In On The Bathing Suit Action

As pregnancy rumors continue to swirl around Jessica Simpson, she pushes back with yet another sexy swimsuit shot.

Jessica Simpson hasn’t been making music these days, but she’s still dominating headlines for two reasons: her slamming bathing suit pictures, and the pregnancy rumors that just will not die.

Yahoo! News was the first to release some photos of the former pop diva in her sexy swimsuit, which was taken on her vacation in the Bahamas.

The news outlet pointed out that Jessica Simpson — who is currently on vacation with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson — was donning super-expensive bikinis, including a $465 suit that showed off her bodacious curves.

And, in today’s news, she showed off yet another swimsuit that was probably just as expensive as the first two, and this time, she got her husband involved in the picture-taking shenanigans.

Johnson, who is Simpson’s second husband, was all-too-happy to show off his washboard abs in the shots, although these aren’t the first photos that Jessica has shared of her hunky husband.

In previous photos, Johnson was shown surfing and playing a V-shaped guitar, the latter of which Jessica captioned “The Flying V.”

Jessica Simpson shares two children with the former football player, and they are just as cute as their parents are.

But while a lot of stories, as of late, have been focusing on Jessica Simpson’s body for all the right reasons, quite a few have been focusing on her body for all the wrong ones.

Namely, according to Gossip Cop, Jessica Simpson has been the subject of pregnancy rumors.

According to these ever-persistent rumors, Simpson is currently expecting her third child with Johnson. These rumors are so persistent, in fact, that they come up first in all the Google News searches on Simpson.

I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie???? pic.twitter.com/wfIiu1x3QE — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) April 30, 2018

Simpson’s representative contacted the outlet last weekend and made it clear that her client wasn’t pregnant.

That hasn’t stopped the rumors about her “bloated belly” being a cover-up for something more — namely, a bun in the oven.

Vacation closet vibes take 2???? pic.twitter.com/0YyRMTgkNT — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) April 28, 2018

In addition to being a wife and a mother, Jessica Simpson is known for her pop songs, including “With You” and a cover of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” She’s also a successful clothing designer, and her shoes and clothes appear in department stores nationwide.