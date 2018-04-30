The comedian wedded long-time boyfriend Conner O'Malley in a small ceremony over the weekend.

Congratulations are in order for Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant.

The comedian married her long-time beau, Conner O’Malley, over the weekend or last week. Honestly, we’re still not sure. What we do know is that the couple had an Instagram-worthy wedding attended by family and a few celebrity pals at the lavish Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Bryant shared a photo on Monday captioned with a heart emoji that showed the newlyweds happily walking down the aisle. Bryant was dressed in a knee-length white-laced dress with purple Prada heels as the two were applauded by their guests. According to People, a handful of Bryant’s SNL costars attended the nuptials, including Kate McKinnon and Michael Che.

When Bryant and O’Malley got engaged over a year ago, the comedian joked about how weird the waiting period until her big day would be.

“I can’t say the word ‘fiancé,’ it just feels corny to me,” she told People in June 2017. “We’re gonna go straight from ‘boyfriend-and-girlfriend’ to ‘husband-and-wife’ and skip this little fancy in-between period.”

Bryant and O’Malley have been dating for the past decade and the two regularly post about their relationship on social media. A great sense of humor seems to be something the pair shared with a source, saying laughter is “a key part of their relationship.” O’Malley is a writer for Late Night and a former Vine star who’s best known for covering the presidential election in 2016. He posed as a Trump supporter at rallies around Florida for a sketch on the talk show and his video soon went viral.

Bryant, who’s been doing press for her latest film, Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty, has opened up about their romance in the past, telling friend Seth Meyers that she initially thought his proposal was a joke, but she failed to give any hints that the two had plans to tie the knot while promoting her latest film that finds her playing the best friend and voice of reason to Schumer’s self-conscious every-girl. It’s quite possible her co-star gave her some tips for keeping the wedding a secret. Schumer got hitched without much fan-fare to chef Chris Fischer back in February, sharing photos of the ceremony on Instagram a few days later.

The lesson to be learned here? Secret celebrity weddings are the trend of 2018. Keep an eye out.