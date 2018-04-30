Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Having More ‘Pillowtalk’? Couple Spotted In Major NYC PDA

The couple split in March, but they reunited in the Big Apple.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appear to be “on” again. The high-profile couple broke up in March after two years together, announcing their split on Twitter, but they were spotted doing engaging in some major PDA in New York City over the weekend. TMZ posted photos of Gigi Hadid and her man, whose shocking new look—a shaved head and a head tattoo— drew even more attention to them.

In case you need a refresher, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid both confirmed their breakup on Twitter on March 13. At the time, Malik recalled the couple’s “incredible, meaningful, loving and fun relationship,” saying he still had “a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.”

Gigi Hadid also confirmed the split on social media, telling her followers that she is ” forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared,” and vowing to “continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

While some fans are surprised that the couple seems to have rekindled their relationship so quickly, in her breakup post, Gigi didn’t rule out the possibility that they could get back together in the future.

“As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be,” Hadid wrote just six weeks ago.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together, Making Out in Public https://t.co/WAU7TPnJVc — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2018

Two years ago, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid initially kept their relationship on the down low as rumors about them swirled on social media and in the tabloids. But in a 2016 interview with Zach Sand and the Gang, the former One Direction heartthrob came clean about his relationship with the supermodel.

During the interview, Malik chatted about his “Pillowtalk” music video, which featured Gigi Hadid. When a fan asked Zayn if it was “cool” to have his girlfriend in the video, the singer admitted. “Uh, yeah. That was cool. It was something. We enjoyed it. It was fun.”

The radio show’s host added that there’s no one easier to make out with “than your own girlfriend,” to which Malik agreed by responding, “Exactly,” thus officially confirming that he and Gigi were a thing.

Gigi Hadid definitely has a thing for pop singers, so it’s no wonder she had a hard time staying away from Zayn. The blonde beauty has been linked to Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson in the past, even appearing in Simpson’s “Surfboard” video when they were dating.

You can see Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in his “Pillowtalk” music video below.