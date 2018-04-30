‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Breaking Silence This Wednesday With New Trailer

Rockstar Games also reassures the October 26 release of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' is still in play.

Rockstar Games is ready to unveil a little bit more of Red Dead Redemption 2 this week. The studio announced the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC western will receive its third trailer Wednesday while also re-confirming the game’s release date.

The new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer will drop Wednesday, May 2 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT via Rockstar’s official website and YouTube channel.

The announcement did come with some new artwork likely featuring outlaw Arthur Morgan in a call back to the same style of art used for John Marston in the original Red Dead Redemption. Obviously, there are no other details at this time and fans should anticipate the usual kind of trailer the developer is known for putting out.

The developer favors trailers that lean heavily on the show more than they tell, which leads to the community picking out and sharing the details they find. How much of the trailer will feature gameplay and what will be shown is the current question. The first trailer established the setting of Red Dead Redemption 2 while the second introduced the characters from the game like Morgan and Bill Williamson.

Meanwhile, the October 26 scheduled release of Red Dead Redemption 2 was reaffirmed as part of the trailer announcement. The nature of Rockstar’s development has led to fears the game might slip once again to a later date after the multiple delays of Grand Theft Auto V. The matter should be mostly settled when publisher Take-Two Interactive holds their fiscal year end conference call on May 16.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Official Trailer #3 Coming Wednesday, May 2nd at 11AM Easternhttps://t.co/lyuQK8oTi2 pic.twitter.com/7ZuW0b1wEQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 30, 2018

What Is Known

Here is what else is known about the title so far aside from the fact Red Dead Redemption 2 has an October 26 release date for the PS4 and Xbox One and no apparent release date for the PC,

The main character is named Arthur Morgan and is a member of the Van der Linde game, which makes Red Dead Redemption 2 a prequel. They are attempting to “rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive.”

The Red Dead Redemption 2 campaign appears to be largely single-player focused so far based on previous trailers. Rockstar implies that players will either have additional characters that serve as partners or possibly that can be controlled similarly to Grand Theft Auto V.

Additionally, the massive on-going success of GTA Online points to a similar “game as a service” setup for Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer. In fact, a “reddead.online” internet domain was registered by publisher Take-Two Interactive.

An art book is also scheduled to release around the same time as Red Dead Redemption 2. A leak on Amazon revealed it will contain “a mix of detailed original art, concept, story, and character studies, sketches, and actual screengrabs of the end result that led to the creation of this spectacular game.” It’s described as being a peek behind-the-scenes of development and a “love letter” to the western genre.