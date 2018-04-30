WWE Rumors: Possible Reason Why Drew McIntyre Missed ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Revealed By ‘PWInsider’

Many wrestling fans are hopeful that McIntyre, 32, will be given a better push by WWE after spending most of his 2009-2014 run in the lower card.

Although most of WWE’s male roster was booked to appear at last week’s Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view, there were a few men who weren’t anywhere on the show’s card. Drew McIntyre was among those who missed the Greatest Royal Rumble but based on what’s been said in the WWE rumor mill, there appears to be a good reason why he wasn’t able to make the trip to Saudi Arabia.

A report from WrestlingNews.co cited a members-only update from PWInsider, which suggests that McIntyre wasn’t able to sort out his Visa issues in time for last Friday’s event, considering that he had only recently returned to the ring after months on the shelf with a torn bicep. As noted by Sportskeeda, the former NXT Champion was injured in November in the match where he dropped his title to Andrade “Cien Almas,” and only made his return to the ring on the April 16 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he re-debuted on the main roster as part of WWE’s Superstar Shakeup.

While Drew McIntyre’s absence from the Greatest Royal Rumble might have caused some concern, considering how many fans saw his last WWE run from 2009 to 2014 as underwhelming, WrestlingNews.co added that WWE chairman Vince McMahon reportedly “loves” the 32-year-old Scotsman, who was billed upon his 2009 debut as McMahon’s “Chosen One.” The publication opined that McIntyre’s all-around skills as a wrestler and talker could be good enough reason for McMahon to consider him as a potential main event talent in his current WWE run.

At the moment, McIntyre is working alongside Dolph Ziggler, who moved from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw via the Superstar Shakeup. The pair recently won their first match together as a tag team, as they defeated Titus Worldwide on last week’s episode of Raw.

Drew McIntyre wasn’t the only notable omission in the Greatest Royal Rumble card, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Among WWE’s male wrestlers on the main roster, Syrian-Canadian standout Sami Zayn was reportedly asked to stay behind due to the ongoing political tension between Syria and Saudi Arabia, while WWE veteran Kane was previously taken off the card due to rumored scheduling conflicts. WrestlingNews.co also noted that Big Show, who had been advertised to appear for weeks, didn’t appear either at the event, though it’s still unsure why he wasn’t able to compete at the Greatest Royal Rumble.