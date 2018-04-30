‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartwright & ‘Vain’ Jax Taylor Together In NYC

The Bravo reality star calls out her man during a trip to the Big Apple.

Jax Taylor has been called a lot of things, but his Vanderpump Rules co-star and real-life girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, has a new name for him. During the couple’s recent trek to New York City, Brittany posted a mirror selfie, but she used the pose to get a dig in at her man, who can be seen photobombing in the background. Jax has been known to change both his face and his name, so Brittany took a page from Carly Simon’s songbook for a clever caption for the pic.

“You’re so vain….. Jax,” Brittany captioned her photo.

Brittany’s comment that Jax is “so vain” is the same line that Simon used when singing about a mystery main on her 1972 hit, “You’re So Vain.”

But in the case of the Vanderpump Rules lovebirds, there is no mystery as to whom Brittany is referring to.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently traveled to the Big Apple ahead of Jax’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live. According to Bravo, the on-and-off couple embarked on six trips in one week, including that stop in New York.

While in New York, Jax and Brittany took a stroll to Trump Tower and stopped by a beautiful church to chat with fans. The couple also got a bite to eat at TGI Fridays, where they did a quick shot. While most of those outings were posted on Jax and Brittany’s Instagram stories, Cartwright reserved her mirror selfie for a featured spot on her feed. You can see it below.

While Brittany has called Jax out for being “vain,” in recent months, the 38-year-old SUR bartender has been doing some self-reflection. Jax has turned to the stress reduction technique, reiki, and at one point broke things off with longtime girlfriend Brittany based on guidance from his instructor, Kelsey Patel. Clearly, Jax and Brittany are now back together, but the Vanderpump Rules veteran is still working on himself.

While he may have some work to do in the vanity department, Taylor has even talked about dropping the nickname “Jax” and going back to his real name, Jason. Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans know Jax changed his name from Jason Cauchi to Jax Taylor when he moved to L.A. two decades ago, explaining that he wanted a “stage name” for his modeling career.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.