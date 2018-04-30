The couple who 'broke up' on 'Vanderpump Rules are together in the Big Apple

Vanderpump Rules fans watched last week as Jax Taylor broke things off with his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, but obviously, the breakup didn’t last long as the two are together in New York City. Many Vanderpump Rules fans were reaching out to tell Brittany that she was better off without scoundrel Jax in her life, but the two are already obviously back together in advance of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax And Brittany Are Together In NYC

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright took a selfie in the lobby of the Parker Meridien in NYC and posted it on her Instagram account. Initially, fans just noticed that Brittany looked trim and fabulous dressed all in back, but then they noticed her post.

“You’re so vain….. Jax???? lol.”

In Brittany’s selfie, Jax Taylor can be seen in the top left corner seemingly posing for his own selfie. But some Vanderpump Rules fans aren’t so sure.

“Can’t tell if he’s creepin on Brittany orrrr taking a selfie! Both would be appropriate in Jax’s case.”

While many of Brittany’s fans are happy for her, others seem disappointed that she’s back together with Jax Taylor who treated her badly on the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

“Still with Jax huh?”

Bravo confirmed that Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are in NYC together and flew as a couple from Los Angeles to New York. After checking into their hotel, Brittany noticed the park view outside their window and decided to head out for a walk with Jax.

Jax And Brittany Stopped Into One Of Their Favorite Eateries TGI Fridays In NYC

“We’re taking a romantic stroll.”

With all of the great eateries in NYC, fans were surprised to see on Jax’s Instagram stories that the two chose to eat at an NYC TGI Fridays.

“I think we found our spot! Let’s do a quick shot.”

Brittany and Jax stopped to have lunch and drinks at Fridays and then said they were back to shopping and site seeing in the Big Apple.

New Summer, New Us ???? A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Admitted That She Used Kybella Injections For Her Chin

Fans commented on how trim Brittany looks, and she explained that it was diet and exercise that got her there.

“Hard Work!”

But PageSix says that the Vanderpump Rules star did admit that she used a bit of help to get rid of her double chin. Fans asked if she used Kybella, an injectable which doctors use to get rid of double chins particularly in patients who have lost weight.