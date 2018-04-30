Bar Owner Who Kicked Out Trump Supporter Wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Says He’s Getting Death Threat

A judge had denied the man's claim that he was kicked out due to religious discrimination.

The owner of a New York City bar who kicked out a Donald Trump supporter wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat said he has gotten dozens of death threats since the incident.

Jon Neidich gained notoriety when he kicked out a 31-year-old Philadelphia man last year, leading to the man claiming that he was targeted for wearing one of Trump’s trademark hats. The case made it all the way to the Manhattan Supreme Court, where judges decided that the bar owner had the right to refuse service to the Trump supporter, denying the man’s claim that it was religious discrimination. But, as the New York Post points out, the incident is far from over for Neidich.

The owner of The Happiest Hour said he has seen a huge backlash, with many people targeting him online. Neidich told the New York Post that he has gotten dozens of death threats.

Neidich said the incident went down very differently than what the Trump supporter claims. He said that there was no political motivation for the ejection and that a manager actually threw out the man for being “drunk and belligerent” and cat-calling a female bartender. The bar owner said that he doesn’t discriminate against Trump supporters in his bar.

This is not the first time a New York incident related to the MAGA hat has gained attention. Just a few weeks ago, a man wearing the red Trump-supporting hat allegedly shoved a Hispanic man onto a subway track in Manhattan after targeting the man for being an immigrant. New York police released video of the man in a hope to find him, and days later he was located. As the New York Post reported, the suspect is 47-year-old Willie Ames, a convicted murderer who was on parole for a subway robbery.

Friends of the victim said Ames began yelling at the man, blaming him for stealing jobs and using racial slurs. Ames has blamed the other man, saying he was not the one who instigated the fight.

Guy gets tossed from West Village bar for wearing a MAGA hat. Guy sues bar. Judge tells guy there's no law against tossing Trump supporters from your bar. Guy claims religious discrimination. Judge laughs. https://t.co/2b1ts36FMo — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) April 26, 2018

The bar owner who threw out the Trump supporter said he has reported the death threats to local police.