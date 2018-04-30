Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence On Social Media For First Time Since Cheating Allegations, Birth Of Daughter

The shamed NBA star has re-emerged on his Instagram account for the first time in almost a month.

Tristan Thompson has resurfaced on Instagram for the first time since the cheating allegations and cheating videos surfaced online.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Thompson found himself in hot water after the Daily Mail released a video of what appears to be the Cleveland Cavaliers star kissing a girl at a club in New York City. Other videos also surfaced of Thompson kissing two girls at a nightclub back in October.

Since then, Thompson and Kardashian have welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, to the world, but the NBA star has remained silent on social media — until now.

In a post last night, following the playoff game between Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, Tristan celebrated the win.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne“

Along with the caption, the 27-year-old also included a picture of himself. In the photo that appears to be from last night’s game, Thompson looks off into the distance while wearing his black Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. Thompson is also seen holding a basketball in his left hand in the snapshot.

Much to the disappointment of fans, Thompson does not share any news about the current state of affairs between himself and Khloe Kardashian, but that doesn’t mean that fans didn’t take time to go to his post and weigh in with their thoughts.

“How’s the atmosphere at home?”

“Next game.. Or woman? Maggot,” one likely Kardashian fan asked.

“Don’t u think khloe deserves an apology smh,” another quipped.

A few comments from Thompson’s post were from Cavaliers fans, congratulating Thompson on the win, but the overwhelming majority of comments were regarding Thompson’s alleged cheating and his current situation at home.

In less than 24 hours of being posted, the NBA star’s post gained over 216,000 likes as well as over 8,800 comments. And though Tristan has yet to comment on his relationship with Khloe, the Inquisitr reported earlier today that the famous couple has allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. It is not clear who clicked the “unfollow button” first.

As many fans will recall, Kim Kardashian was the first member of the Kardashian clan to break her silence on Thompson’s cheating, telling Ellen that it was “so f***ed up.”

For now, fans will just have to speculate as they wait for either Tristan or Khloe to update fans on how they are moving forward with their relationship.