John Cena & Nikki Bella May Recreate Their Breakup For ‘Total Bellas,’ Reports ‘WrestingNews.co’

'WrestlingNews.co' reports that the former couple could relive their split for the cameras.

WWE’s John Cena and Nikki Bella announced their pretty surprising split earlier this month, but reports are now claiming that the two could potentially have to recreate the drama for the reality cameras. According to a new report by WrestlingNews.co, Season 3 of Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella’s series Total Bellas will supposedly feature new scenes showing the breakup.

As noted by the site, the season was originally supposed to end by showing Bella and Cena’s wedding, but because that’s now no longer going ahead, the former couple will supposedly recreate their breakup for the cameras for the finale episode.

The site is claiming “that the production crew already has a break-up scene with Nikki and John filmed but that was not their recent break-up,” alleging that the couple actually made up three days later.

That’s why, the outlet is reporting, the two – who were together for six years – will now “have to recreate their most recent break-up for the cameras” in the place of what was supposed to be the much-anticipated wedding episode.

Nikki and John haven’t officially commented on the claims suggesting that they’ll have to re-do their breakup for the E! cameras, though Nikki’s sister Brie did confirm that Total Bellas is now going to be an episode short for the upcoming season because of the wedding being called off.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bella said of the media and fan interest in her sister’s former relationship with her fellow WWE wrestler, “The one thing I have to say about John and Nicole, and all of us in the Bella family, is that we know what we signed up for.”

Brie then added of their reality show, “This was Total Bellas 3 and we were going to see Nicole and John’s journey all the way to the altar. Obviously, there is going to be one episode missing because there is no wedding.”

Bella – who forms the other half of the Bella Twins with Nikki – also confirmed that Bella and Cena will be putting it all on display when it comes to their relationship, but didn’t explicitly confirm if they’d be recreating their breakup instead of airing a wedding episode.

“So many people have so many questions where John and Nicole are at, and why everything happened, and I think this season will answer a lot of those questions,” Bella said of the seemingly pretty sudden split, adding that she “gives them a lot of credit for opening up their lives.”

“If you’re going to do reality, you need to do the good and the bad,” the WWE diva then continued of what fans can expect from Season 3 of Total Bellas, a spinoff of the original E! reality series Total Divas. “There are some really intimate conversations between Nicole and John. I think my sister is just like, ‘Other women go through this,’ and she wants them to feel like they’re not alone.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki and John confirmed their surprising breakup just months before their big wedding was scheduled to go ahead in a joint statement posted to Bella’s official Instagram page on April 15.

John has since been pretty open about the split since the news was announced, even speaking about his former fiancée in multiple interviews.

Cena recently told Entertainment Tonight that the split “sucks,” but added, “I love [Nikki] with all my heart, and that’s that.”

Season 3 of Total Bellas is set to debut on E! on May 20.