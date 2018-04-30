‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Reunite After Her Dad’s Death, He Shares New Photo

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are back together after the movie producer's short trip to Las Vegas.

Lala Kent continues to receive support from her boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

Following the death of the Vanderpump Rules cast member’s father, Emmett flew to Utah to be with Kent as she coped with the passing alongside other members of her family, including her mother and brother. However, because he was scheduled to promote his upcoming film, Mile 22, in Las Vegas a short time later, Emmett was only able to stay in town for a couple of days.

Although Emmett was forced to leave Kent as she struggled to cope with her father’s death, he has since returned to her side and shared a photo of the two of them posing in front of his private jet on April 29.

“Hoopies. His spirit will lift us up,” Emmett wrote in the photo’s caption.

Although it is unclear where he and Kent are headed, or if they had just landed, Emmett’s photo has confirmed that he has no plans to abandon her during this difficult time.

On Vanderpump Rules, Emmett was recently targeted by James Kennedy, who slammed him for potentially skipping her highly anticipated performance at The Phoenix in Los Angeles. As Kennedy noted, he wouldn’t hesitate to support his own girlfriend in her career milestones and expected Emmett do the same for Kent.

While Emmett was not seen at all during Lala Kent’s showcase on Vanderpump Rules, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he wasn’t there. After all, he isn’t a part of the show and doesn’t have any desire to be filmed. So, even if he was present for his girlfriend’s big night, he wouldn’t have been seen on the show.

Following the tragic and unexpected death of her father, Kent has received tons of encouraging messages from her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright. As fans well know, Kent has faced challenges on the show in the past but during Season 6, she made amends with nearly every cast member and had never felt more loved and supported by the cast then she did during last week’s episode of her musical performance.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into tonight’s Vanderpump Rules Season 6 finale episode at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.