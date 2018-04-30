Kim Kardashian Allegedly Unfollows Tristan Thompson Amid Khloe Cheating Drama, Reports ‘Metro’

Kim's making it clear how she really feels about Khloe's boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian is making it pretty clear how she feels about sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. According to a new report by Metro, Kardashian supposedly recently clicked the unfollow button for Tristan on Instagram amid the cheating drama that’s surrounding himself and Khloe right now – and he’s also unfollowed her.

The site is reporting that neither follows each other on the social media site anymore, though it’s not exactly clear who made the move to unfollow first.

The unfollow drama appears to suggest that Kim’s still not exactly happy with the basketball player after several reports alleged that the athlete had been cheating on Khloe with multiple women while she was pregnant with their first child – a daughter named True who was born on April 12.

The social media unfollowing comes just days after Kardashian became the first of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars to break their silence on the cheating allegations surrounding Khloe and her boyfriend, which could potentially have sparked the Instagram drama between the two.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kim got pretty candid about how she really feels about Thompson amid the reports of infidelity during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she appeared to confirm that he has in fact been cheating on Khloe amid the various allegations.

After Ellen asked the reality star about the cheating reports, Kim responded by slamming Tristan and calling what he did to his pregnant girlfriend “so f***ed up.”

“Poor Khloe… Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up,” Kardashian said. “We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Kardashian then claimed that she was going to “keep it classy” when it came to discussing Thompson because she knows that baby True will one day be able to see what she said about her dad.

However, Kim’s recent decision to unfollow him on Instagram appears to have done all the talking when it comes to how the mom of three really feels about him now.

But it’s not just Tristan who’s in hot water with the Kardashian ladies right now.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

The latest unfollow drama between Kim and Tristan comes just days after Kim’s husband Kanye West suffered a similar fate from Kardashian’s famous sisters after a serious of pretty bizarre rants, which included several endorsements of President Donald Trump.

People reported at the time that Kim’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian allegedly all unfollowed the rapper on Twitter amid his various rants, which included hundreds of controversial tweets about everything from spiritual thoughts to business ideas to strong political messages.