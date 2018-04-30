LuAnn De Lesseps Arrest Video Leaked: ‘RHONY’ Star Threatens To Kill A Police Officer

LuAnn de Lesseps is seen in a shocking video clip of her controversial arrest.

LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested while intoxicated on Christmas Eve of last year and days ago, the shocking footage taken during the incident was released.

As she and her co-stars battle it out on The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of the controversial arrest, de Lesseps is making headlines after being seen threatening a police officer’s life.

In the video obtained by CBS12 and shared by multiple outlets on YouTube, de Lesseps is seen sitting in the back of a police car with her hands behind her back.

“She hit a law enforcement officer,” an officer is heard saying, according to an April 29 report by Us Weekly magazine.

However, de Lesseps, who appears to be highly intoxicated, doesn’t seem to understand that she’s made any wrongdoings and proceeds to slip one of the handcuffs off her wrist. She then asks a police officer to let her out of the car. However, when the officer attempts to re-cuff her, de Lesseps attempts to pull her hand away from him.

“I’m gonna get you. I’m gonna get you, big time,” she exclaims. “I’ve done nothing wrong and you’re handcuffing me.”

The incident continues to escalate as de Lesseps is put back into the cop car by one officer while another attempts to secure her with a seatbelt. As the magazine explained, the longtime reality star and mother of two responded badly to the second police officer’s attempt at holding her in the car and ultimately threatened the man’s life.

“Don’t touch me. I’m going to kill you. I’ll kill you! I will kill you!” she warns.

When all was said and done, de Lesseps was charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence and two misdemeanor charges, including trespassing in an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication.

Months after the shocking arrest, de Lesseps released a statement to Us Weekly magazine.

“I’m not totally through it completely, but I’m optimistic it’s going to turn out well and everything is going in that direction for me, so I feel very positive,” she said.

De Lesseps’ arrest in Palm Beach came just under a year after she married her now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, de Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr. tied the knot in Florida on New Year’s Eve after tons of rumors regarding his potential infidelity. Then, just under eight months later, de Lesseps announced that their marriage had come to an end.

To see more of LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.