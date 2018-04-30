‘DWTS’s’ Peta Murgatroyd Misses Show Due To ‘Scary’ Illness That Left Her Unable To Walk

Peta says she 'couldn't feel [her] arms or legs.'

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about having to miss a stop on her tour with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and brother-in-law Val Chmerkovskiy due to a scary injury that left her struggling to walk. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the dancer was forced to miss a recent show in Grand Prairie, Texas, as part of their “Maks, Val, Peta: Confidential Tour” after falling ill before she was due to head on stage.

The site is reporting that Peta apologized to fans in Texas who were hoping to see her strut her stuff on the stage, telling her followers on Instagram that she was struck by a “scary” illness that meant she could barely walk, never mind perform her impressive routine for thousands of fans.

“I woke up feeling a little nauseous but I was able to go about my day with Shai,” Peta told fans in a statement posted to her Instagram account, referring to her and Maksim’s 1-year-old son who she and her husband often share sweet photos and videos of across their social media pages.

She then explained that a few hours later in the afternoon, “the vomiting (and you know what) started.”

“I thought it was food poisoning. I had fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show,” Murgatroyd continued, explaining that she “could hardly walk” and also “couldn’t feel [her] arms or legs.”

Peta revealed that she attempted to make her way to the stage with Maksim and Val to continue on with the show but didn’t have the strength to even walk out.

“I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door. The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance, but my legs were giving out,” the DWTS pro said. “Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary. I am so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved.”

The mom of one also added in her post that missing the Grand Prairie show was the first time she’s ever had to skip an appearance due to illness in her entire career.

Fortunately, the show still went ahead, as Peta thanked Maksim, Val, and the rest of the cast and crew for keeping the show going.

Murgatroyd also now appears to have fully recovered from her “scary” illness, as she took to the stage a few hours after apologizing to fans in Texas and telling fans that she was “feeling better today.”

The star shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her husband, and brother-in-law on stage with their fellow dancers in Kansas City on April 29 where she thanked the crowd and told her followers that it felt “so good” to be back after being forced to miss the show the night before.

“KANSAS CITY You guys were incredible tonight!” Peta wrote in the caption of the snap showing the group having fun on stage together. “It felt so good to be back on stage.”

Murgatroyd then added a strong arm emoji to her message, suggesting that she’s now healthy again and feeling a whole lot stronger than she did the night prior.

Peta’s return to the stage comes shortly after the star suggested that she may not return to Dancing with the Stars as a professional dancer, as she revealed back in November following the Season 25 finale that her contract had officially expired.

Murgatroyd told Access Hollywood at the time that she was feeling “emotional” dancing during the finale show because it was the last dance under her contract.

“Obviously next year can still happen and I can resign and all of that,” Peta continued of her DWTS future, “but it was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ this is the end of that chapter for me.”

Due to their tour commitments, Peta, Maksim, and Val will not be appearing on Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars – the athletes only season premiering on ABC on April 30 – but could potentially be back for Season 27 later this year.