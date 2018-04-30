‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Recap Of Episode 3, ‘Good Out Here’

Episode 3 leaves fans of the show in shock as someone is killed off.

Here’s the recap for Episode 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 3, titled “Good Out Here,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead finally brings the audience up to speed with Alicia’s group’s takeover of Morgan’s group, which occurred at the very end of the Season 4 premiere episode. Now, viewers get to the see the two groups mingle as Althea (Maggie Grace) directs them to where they found the Vultures flag. However, Al is only doing this because she wants their stories in return. Alicia’s group isn’t really sure what the point of it is, but Al insists that there needs to be a record of what happened after the outbreak — regardless of whether anyone survives or not.

As promised in the synopsis for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Morgan (Lennie James) help Nick (Frank Dillane) out. But, it is not in the way many viewers were expecting. Madison and Nick have not been reunited. Instead, Nick remembers back to a time, not long after the Vultures turned up on the Diamond’s doorstep, when he and his mother went on a trip outside to find supplies. During this journey, Madison insists that there is still good in the world, you just have to go outside and find it. In this case, even though the Vultures beat them to valuable food supplies, Madison still finds a field of flowers to prove her point to Nick.

For fans of The Walking Dead, though, to see people looking at flowers is not a comfort. It also has fans questioning whether Madison is dead at this point in Fear the Walking Dead. Although, when TVLine asked the showrunners about this, they were noncommittal. Although, they did reveal there was still more of Nick and Madison’s story to be told in upcoming episodes of Fear.

In between all of Nick’s flashbacks, Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 sees the group breaking up after a scuffle inside Al’s S.W.A.T vehicle sees Morgan’s group gain the upper hand. It also sees the truck grounded when they run off the road and they then have to split up in search of a truck to pull the S.W.A.T vehicle out of a ditch.

While Alicia’s group is looking, Morgan and Nick stay behind. Morgan attempts to draw Nick over to his way of thinking, that the living should only kill the dead. Nick, however, is intent on pursuing a car that passes them belonging to the Vultures. Morgan follows Nick because he knows just how badly things can turn out between rival groups.

In the end, though, Morgan realizes that he cannot prevent Nick from doing what he needs to do and walks away. As to be expected, Nick goes right ahead and kills the Vulture.

This is not the end of it. Later, when Nick is sitting down, looking at the blue flowers he found on his journey and thinking of his mom, Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) appears and shoots Nick in retaliation for killing her fellow Vulture comrade.

Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 concludes with Nick dying, surrounded by his sister, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Strand (Colman Domingo), and Morgan’s group.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 4, titled “Buried.”