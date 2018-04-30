‘Dancing With The Stars: Athletes’ Voting: How, When, And Where To Support Your Season 26 ‘DWTS’ Favorites

Get ready to vote for your favorite 'DWTS' athlete competitor as 'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' kicks off on ABC on Monday, April 30.

Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars debuts Monday night and this outing will be a bit different from previous DWTS seasons. This one features all athletes as the competitors and it’ll only last for four short weeks. Voting will be more important than ever and there is a twist with the first show that fans will not want to miss. What do you need to know about voting during DWTS: Athletes?

There are 10 pairs set to dance on DWTS this spring and that means there will be double eliminations at every turn to get the crew whittled down to a winner in just four weeks. There is no safe zone as things get going this time around, either. As ABC’s voting page for Dancing with the Stars: Athletes notes, there will be live voting throughout Monday’s Season 26 premiere and eliminations will happen during this first episode as well.

ABC goes on to explain that during the April 30 DWTS premiere, there will be a live online-only voting period that runs from the first couple’s dance until shortly after the last pair finishes their performance. After the premiere and initial eliminations, traditional voting will begin. Dancing with the Stars fans can vote via phone, Facebook, or ABC’s site and you can vote up to 10 times per method as Season 26 kicks into gear.

I’m literally OBSESSED with him!! Sooooo excited to compete with this handsome guy this season! @Adaripp @DancingABC #dwts pic.twitter.com/PeKEWHRco5 — Jenna Johnson (@Dance10Jenna) April 13, 2018

One interesting change for Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars is that you can adjust your online votes during the voting window. If you decide to reallocate your votes, be sure that you save them to ensure that the changes count.

The phone numbers for each DWTS pair are already set and these phone numbers will stay the same throughout Dancing with the Stars: Athletes. Make a note of your favorite team’s number and get ready to dial as often as you can to ensure that they get to move on to the next week! The Season 26 voting phone numbers are:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson: 1-800-868-3401

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko: 1-800-868-3402

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson: 1-800-868-3403

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev: 1-800-868-3404

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe: 1-800-868-3405

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater: 1-800-868-3406

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess: 1-800-868-3407

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold: 1-800-868-3408

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten: 1-800-868-3409

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber: 1-800-868-3410

Which DWTS couples will flourish and which ones will falter early? There is no room for mistakes with such a short season in play and all of these athletes will have to hit the ground running. Tune in to the Season 26 premiere of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes airing on ABC on Monday, April 30, to see the first performances, and don’t forget to start voting right away to ensure that your favorite pair makes it to Week 2.