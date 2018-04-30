Atlanta Hawks Add Golden State Warriors’ Assistant Jarron Collins To List Of Head Coaching Candidates

The Atlanta Hawks adds another name to their coaching search.

The Atlanta Hawks add another name to their expansive coaching search. Enter long-time NBA center, now assistant coach Jarron Collins, to the list of coaching candidates for the Atlanta Hawks’ vacancy. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks were scheduled to interview Jarron Collins, along with Portland Trail Blazers’ assistant Nate Tibbits on Sunday. The Hawks will interview former lead assistant Darvin Ham today.

Jarron Collins joins a list that includes six other candidates (courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) who are vying for the Atlanta Hawks’ head coaching position. The current assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors has a good chance of getting some serious consideration for the Hawks’ vacancy.

What the Atlanta Hawks see in Jarron Collins is a coach, who as a former NBA player, has an understanding of the league today. Sitting on the Golden State Warriors’ bench and learning under Steve Kerr adds another feather to Collins’ cap.

Jarron Collins has sat on the bench for the Golden State Warriors and earned two championship rings. That will hold some sway when the Hawks make a choice.

Jarron Collins is 39-years-old, which is a strong attribute for a potentially young Atlanta Hawks’ team that is in another year of rebuilding. The Atlanta Hawks are in an enviable position of an NBA looking at starting over.

Hawks add Jarron Collins to list of candidates for coach https://t.co/hmSNe3NsHU pic.twitter.com/K3z9buDvXi — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) April 29, 2018

Not only does the Hawks boast young players on their roster, they own four of the top-33 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Hawks currently have a lottery pick which will be no lower than No. 7. The Hawks also have picks Nos. 19, 30, and 33. There is enough draft capital for the Hawks to trade for a star player or continue to stack young talent.

Last season prior, to mutually agreeing to part ways (courtesy of ESPN) with Mike Budenholzer, the Atlanta Hawks made a conscious decision to go with a youth movement. The plan for the Hawks, along with several other NBA teams, was to sacrifice wins for the sake of player development.

The Atlanta Hawks also were eyeing this upcoming draft as a way to select a player with star potential.

If the results of the NBA draft turns into one of the top six players, the Hawks plans could come to fruition. However, they must hire the right coach to develop the talent that will be joining the team during the summer.

The Atlanta Hawks may go with Jarron Collins. They may turn to someone else. Currently, there is no timetable for the Hawks to make a final decision.