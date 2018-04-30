‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Wins Daytime Emmy Awards Outstanding Supporting Actress

Actress Camryn Grimes won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. In a field filled with amazing actresses and performances including three of her Y&R co-stars, she took home the win for her portrayal of Mariah Copeland.

Tonight’s win is the actress’s second Daytime Emmy. Her first win in 2000 made her the youngest ever to win the award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Cassie Newman who eventually died from injuries sustained during a car wreck in 2005. However, in 2014 Grimes returned to Genoa City for good as Mariah who ultimately turned out to be Cassie’s twin sister and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) long-lost daughter.

TVLine reported others nominated in the supporting actress category were Marla Adams (Dina Y&R), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Days), Elizabeth Hendrickson (ex-Chloe Y&R), Mishael Morgan (Hilary Y&R), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy B&B). Each actress’s Daytime Emmy reel features terrific, heartfelt performances in a truly talented field this year. Experts struggled to predict who might win, but Grimes put out a magnificent performance that tipped the scales in her favor.

Soap Opera Digest reported that during her acceptance speech Grimes said, “This show shaped the course of my life….Everyone who has dared to dream and dared to love honestly, this is for you.”

Go @camryngrimes! She just won the #DaytimeEmmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/wCbBmo7MdW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 30, 2018

This year, on the show, Mariah came out as bi-sexual. While Mariah and Devon (Bryton James) dated, she accidentally fell in love with her brother Noah’s (Robert Adamson) girlfriend Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks), and the two kissed. Ultimately, Mariah broke up with Devon, but Tessa devastated her by telling her she loved Noah and not Mariah. Of course, when Noah found out about the betrayal, he flipped out and broke up with Tessa, ultimately leaving Genoa City to run Newman Enterprises in Mumbai.

Since Noah left town, Tessa has tried to get her friendship with Mariah back on track, and perhaps something more may develop for them in the future, or maybe they will remain friends.

Overall, some fans struggled with the new relationship and the fact that Mariah admitted she’s bisexual when they didn’t feel she’s ever seemed to question her sexuality before despite a string of failed relationships with men. However, many other fans loved seeing such complexity and Mariah’s struggle as she came to terms with the unexpected truth. Overall, Grimes’s performance was multifaceted, emotional, and genuinely heartbreaking.