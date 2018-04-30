John Kasich Is Considering A Run For Presidency In 2020 — Has Strong Words For The Republican Party

During an interview with CNN, Ohio governor John Kasich hinted at a running in the 2020 presidential election.

For quite some time, Ohio governor John Kasich has been mum on running for president in the 2020 election. However, in a recent interview with CNN, John Kasich has come fairly close to announcing that he will run.

John Kasich has come close to making his intentions clear on numerous occasions. Kasich has all but suggested that he will run in 2020.

As the essential runner-up to Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, John Kasich knows first hand what it is like to be a part of the presidential campaign trail. It was an arduous time for Kasich.

Kasich spent months in Donald Trump’s shadows, watching a cult-like run for presidency come to fruition for the business tycoon, turned reality television star. John Kasich’s concession speech (courtesy of Time) was also difficult.

Since losing his bid to become president, John Kasich has remained in the political picture. He has refused to limit his conversation to matters exclusive to the state of Ohio.

Once Donald Trump won the general election, John Kasich has come out and criticized the president at every misstep. Never allowing a moment to go by without chastizing Trump for anything he deemed disagreeable and unpresidential. If and when John Kasich announces his bid to run for the 2020 presidential election, he may be Donald Trump’s staunchest foe.

John Kasich rips GOP, teases 2020 run against Trump: ‘I can bring that party back’ https://t.co/9VEDB1SFF5 pic.twitter.com/wT7rdMQJry — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 29, 2018

John Kasich has not only come out to criticize Donald Trump but his fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Senate as well. Kasich’s remarks come so frequently that there are some who wonder if the Ohio governor is still a Republican himself.

During the aforementioned interview with CNN, Kasich denies denouncing his party.

“I’m still a Republican. I didn’t leave the Republican Party. The Republican Party left me. In my state we have balanced budgets, surplus, we’re up half a million jobs and then people say, ‘Well Kasich’s not a conservative.’ What does that mean?”

There were also a few whispers about the possibility of John Kasich challenging Donald Trump as an independent candidate (courtesy of Reuters). Kasich dismissed those rumors quickly.

Seldom does an incumbent president face a stiff challenge when running for re-election, and if John Kasich opts to run in the 2020 election, it may open up the possibility of others follow suit. John Kasich may decide to seize a moment to lead the country the way he deems satisfactory. The Ohio governor could make his intentions known soon enough.