One Day After Mocking People Easily Offended By Jokes, Mike Huckabee Gets Offended By Michelle Wolf’s Jokes

A number of conservatives who defended Donald Trump's brash talk now find themselves criticizing Michelle Wolf for being too mean.

After sleeping on it, Mike Huckabee has apparently changed his mind about easily offended people who “lack a sense of humor.”

On Saturday, the former Arkansas governor took to Twitter to issue a harsh warning to anyone “offended” by “slights you create” and who can’t bring themselves to tolerate those they disagree with. Huckabee mocked those who are too easily offended, warning them not to tune in to his television program that day or else they “will get triggered and need a pony, popsicle, and Playdough to cope.”

But by Sunday morning, Huckabee had a markedly different tone. After comedian Michelle Wolf’s routine and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in which she tore into Donald Trump and members of his administration — including Mike’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders — Mike Huckabee took to Twitter to say how offended he was by the jokes

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, Mike Huckabee said the routine was “classless bullying” and said that people should be held accountable for what was said. He even went on to suggest that Michelle Wolf should have her mouth washed out with soap — Tide Pods, to be specific.

Those who think that the tasteless classless bullying at the WHCD was an example of the 1st Amendment should never condemn bullying,bigoted comments, racist bile or hate speech. People should be free to speak but held accountable for it. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

After seeing the young female hired to verbally bully anyone who worked for @realDonaldTrump I now understand why eating Tide Pods is popular. That level of vulgarity is best handled with a mouth washed out w/ soap. Have some more Tide Pods. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 29, 2018

Many took note of Mike Huckabee’s sharp and almost immediate change in tone between when he was dishing it out and when he was taking it.

Raging Hypocrite Mike Huckabee Whines About 'Classless Bullying' At WHCD https://t.co/P9DUNAGtAz — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) April 29, 2018

Prior to his being offended by Michelle Wolf’s biting routine, Mike Huckabee was staunchly against “politically correctness,” the idea that people should strive to use more sanitized language so as not to offend others. After a controversy in which an ESPN anchor Jemele Hill attacked Donald Trump as racist, Mike Huckabee railed against the network as being too “politically correct.”

ESPN now known as "Embarrassing Society of Politically-Correct Nutjobs." — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 23, 2017

Mike Huckabee is not the only one quickly changing his tone after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Many conservatives who once defended Donald Trump’s particularly harsh language now find themselves criticizing Michelle Wolf for doing the same. Commentator Tomi Lahren defended Donald Trump after the Access Hollywood tape was released, showing Trump bragging he could “grab ’em by the p***y,” and said that only overly sensitive people would be offended by it. But on Sunday, Lahren joined Huckabee in saying she was very offended at Wolf for taking aim at women during her comedy routine.