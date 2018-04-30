Syrian Army Says Rockets Struck Military Bases In Hama And Aleppo Countryside

'Syria is being exposed to a new aggression with some military bases in rural Hama and Aleppo hit with enemy rockets,' an army source was quoted saying on Syrian state television.

The Syrian army said “enemy” rockets had struck military bases in Aleppo and Hama countryside, Reuters news agency reported today.

This was announced on Syria’s state television channel. An army source was quoted in a newsflash, briefly affirming that several bases had been struck.

An intelligence source told Reuters that multiple missile strikes hit several command centers for Iranian-backed militias, injuring and killing dozens. Another source said weapons warehouses were hit. The authenticity of these allegations has not been verified by the news agency.

Israel appears to have to “escalated its shadow war in Syria against Iran,” the New York Times wrote on April 9. A war within a war, the conflict between Iran and Israel seems to be escalating in the war-torn Syria. In early April, Israel hit Iranian-backed militia outposts in Syria, killing four Iranian military advisers. Iran is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as is Russia. This alliance is working to oppose American influence in the Middle East.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently touring the Middle East, held a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowing to “stand with Israel.”

President Donald Trump is threatening to pull out of the Iran Deal, Pompeo and Netanyahu have jointly announced that Iran “needs to be stopped.” Neither of them has mentioned Russia, but they have criticized the Russia-backed Syrian President Bashar Assad.

A missile strike targets Syrian military positions in countrysides of Hama and Aleppo provinces on Sunday evening, state TV has reported with no further details https://t.co/Gi7JLZPkKa pic.twitter.com/Pbxx4o03Ln — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 29, 2018

According to another Reuters‘ source, one of the locations hit was an army base known as Brigade 47. Situated outside the city of Hama, the base is known as a recruitment center for Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias. These militias fight alongside Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

On April 7, more than 50 people were killed in a chemical weapon attack on rebel-held Douma. As ABC News noted, France has said that it has proof Bashar al-Assad’s regime used chemical weapons. In response to this, the United States have, along with the United Kingdom and France, launched air strikes targeting chemical weapon storage facilities and research centers.

The Times of Israel has also reported on the explosions near the Iranian militia base in Syria, claiming videos of explosions are already circulating social media.