Batista Says WWE Ghosted Him For ‘Mania,’ And He Reveals His Final Opportunity For A Return

In a recent interview on 106.7 The Fan, Batista revealed that he was set to team with Ronda Rousey and then the WWE stopped returning his calls.

Dave Bautista is known in the Marvel universe as Drax the Destroyer, but in the WWE universe he’s known as “The Animal” Batista. As Cageside Seats reported, it was once rumored that the WWE initially had plans to team Batista with Ronda Rousey for her tag team match at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. In a recent interview, Batista confirmed those rumors were true and expounded.

As heard in the audio below, in an interview on Chad Dukes vs. The World on 106.7 The Fan, Dukes spoke with Batista on his recent talks with the WWE. Dave said that he normally doesn’t break kayfabe and talk inside information, and then “The Animal” continued to tell the story.

Batista commented that the WWE reached out to him at the beginning of the year to possibly do a match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. He said that he would do it with the caveat that he would like them to angle a story for him to face Triple H at the following WrestleMania in 2019.

At the time, the WWE loved the idea of both Batista teaming with Rousey and the angle for him to work a program the following year with Triple H. Dave even said he would come back a few more times through the year to help tease his future match with “The Game.”

Batista said that he and the WWE talked about the storyline for three weeks before they just stopped calling him. After he hadn’t heard from them, he said he sent a text to Triple H asking if he’s put anymore thought into the angle, and that he was really excited about the potentials. Batista said he never heard back.

“The Animal” would go on to say that he wanted to end his in-ring career the right way. That he is faithful and loyal to the WWE, and that he is proud of his past tenure with them. He remarked that he wants to do good business with them, but that “they don’t make it easy.”

Dave then went on to explain that the WWE is on borrowed time for “The Animal” to return. He said that 2019 would be his last year for any opportunity for a WWE return. The former champion turns 50-years-old next year, and while he says that he feels great physically, he doesn’t want to be the old guy in the ring that overstays his welcome. Batista emphasized that he wants to end his wrestling career the right way, and that if the WWE can’t figure out something by next year he is going to “officially hang it up.”