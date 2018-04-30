Sean Spicer Presides Over Unveiling Of Melania Trump Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds In NYC

The wax figure of President Donald Trump at Madame Tussauds in New York City is lonely no more. According to Allure, a wax likeness of First Lady Melania Trump now stands beside him in the museum.

The wax Melania Trump was unveiled on April 26 in celebration of the first lady’s 48th birthday. However, the real deal didn’t show up to inspect her life-size replica.

According to the New York Times, the outfit chosen for Melania Trump’s fashionable wax figure was the cobalt Roland Mouret dress that the first lady wore to the March 3, 2016 Republican presidential debate hosted by Fox News and moderated by Megyn Kelly. Cheat Sheet included the dress on its list of Melania’s “Stunning Fashion Moments,” noting that it is rather “minimal in form.” However the bright blue democratic hue of the fitted garment makes it a showstopper. The fitted knee-length dress also features a boat neck and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Melania Trump never returned Madame Tussauds’s calls about the possibility of showing up for her wax figure’s first meeting with her adoring public, but former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave the unveiling a small boost of political star power. He reportedly showed up to the event for free so that he could plug his book about working in the White House.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

According to the New York Daily News, Sean Spicer remarked on the uncanny resemblance between the real Melania and her wax likeness.

“If you get a chance to get up close, I’m not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the First Lady before I left and I mean from a size, and uh, it’s pretty remarkable how lifelike it is,” he said.

Spicer also praised Mrs. Trump, saying that she’s “a very gracious and fashionable woman.” Unfortunately, he couldn’t think of an interesting personal anecdote about her to share with the members of the press in attendance at the event. He did, however, get to experience a flashback of his life in the White House when the media began asking him questions that he didn’t want to answer. He refused to comment on Stormy Daniels, the porn star Donald Trump allegedly had an extramarital affair with. According to Politico, he was also asked about the state of Melania and Donald’s marital union.

“I’m sure they have their moments like any couple does,” Spicer said.

However, he remarked that he never personally saw Melania get angry at her husband.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The wax Donald Trump can take comfort in knowing that the wax Melania Trump will never get upset with him or question him about porn stars and alleged payouts for their silence. However, the fake First Lady will not be silent. Madame Tussauds is allowing Twitter users to put words in her mouth by using the hashtag #MTMelaniaMoments to “give Melania a voice.” Popular suggestions for words and phrases for the animatronic first lady to speak include “save me” and “help.”