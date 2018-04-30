Meghan Markle’s Half Brother Suggests She’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Family In New Interview

Thomas Markle Jr. says his family is "fractured" but he wants to be an uncle to Meghan's future children.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., made some pretty eye-opening statements about the royal bride-to-be’s relationship with her family. During an interview with Channel 7’s Sunday Night in Britain, Thomas said that the family bonds in the Markle family had always been tenuous, News.com reports.

“I think my family’s always been fractured,” he said at one point in the interview.

He also said that he wasn’t aware that he and the former Suits actress had a “falling out” but that he wanted to be a part of her life in the future and be a true “uncle” to her children.

“I didn’t even know that we had a falling-out, so I would like to see her again, yeah. I want to give her a hug and tell her how proud I am of her, but, you know, I really have to travel a really long way to do that.”

During the interview, Thomas Markle Jr. also seemed ignorant about the fact that the royal wedding invitations had already been sent to the guests.

“No. I don’t know. When do they go out?” he said when asked about the invitation. His apparent lack of awareness about the invitations supports a statement from Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle who said that no one in the Markle family other than Thomas Markle Sr. had received invitations.

Meghan’s half-brother didn’t seem too bent out of shape about it, though.

“Nobody has my address anyway,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m pretty hard to get hold of.”

When asked if he thinks that Meghan is embarrassed by her relatives on her father’s side, Thomas said that was probably the case.

“She’s probably embarrassed at some of the stories and accusations…” he answered.

He added that he hoped the family would be able to mend fences now that Meghan is about to arguably become the most famous bride in the world.

Thomas was also asked about how he thinks his father was coping with the increased media exposure that comes with being Meghan Markle’s dad. The son of the Emmy-Award winning lighting technician speculated that his dad probably wasn’t enjoying it because he values his privacy. Markle revealed that his father moved to Mexico so that he could be alone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Elle reports that we probably won’t be seeing much of the couple now that their wedding is only three weeks away. Harry and Meghan have been keeping a pretty hectic schedule since their first public appearance together after the announcement of their engagement. They’ve traveled to various parts of the U.K including Northern Ireland. Their last public appearance was at the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day in London on April 25.