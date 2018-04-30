NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Still Interested In Earl Thomas Trade

Dallas is still considering pursuing a trade for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.

Earl Thomas has been connected to the Dallas Cowboys since the infamous moment that he told Jason Garrett to come get him if he had the chance. While the Cowboys are certainly interested in trading for Thomas, no deal occurred during the 2018 NFL Draft. That may discourage some and make others think that the Cowboys are done pursuing Thomas, but that is not the case.

According to SportsDayDFW, the Cowboys remain interested in acquiring the Seattle Seahawks’ star safety even after the draft.

Jerry Jones and company did not bring in a safety during the draft. Many thought that they would look at a safety in one of the first four rounds, but the team simply weren’t in a spot that they felt comfortable taking a safety. Instead, the Cowboys may try to trade a pick in next year’s NFL Draft to get Thomas from Seattle.

Thomas is one of the best playmaking safeties in the NFL. He finished the 2017 season with 88 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes. Dallas could use that kind of production in their secondary.

At 28-years-old, Thomas has been through quite a bit over the last few years. He has suffered what could have been a career-ending broken leg and even considered retirement for a short time. Obviously, he came back, but now things seem to be souring between the former “Legion of Boom” members and the Seahawks.

Report: Seahawks, Cowboys discussed Earl Thomas trade centered around 2nd-round pick. https://t.co/aYXa4yOvly pic.twitter.com/qpWRFvG8o7 — theScore (@theScore) April 26, 2018

Dallas has not been known for having a good defense for quite some time. Dak Prescott and company were able to lead the Cowboys to the best record in the NFL two years ago, but the defense played above its potential. Last year, the Cowboys’ defense was a bit better than average, but still not where it needs to be.

Jones and Garrett are looking to bring a Super Bowl to Dallas. The fans have not seen their team win a championship since 1996. If that is going to change, bringing in defensive playmakers like Thomas will need to happen.

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks end up trading their star safety. Thomas has been one of the cornerstones of the Seattle defense for years, but with Richard Sherman gone, time could be running out for Thomas as well.

Expect to hear more rumors connecting Thomas and the Cowboys in the near future. Dallas would still like to get a deal done, but it will all depend on what Seattle decides to do.