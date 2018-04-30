‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Season 2 Release Date On U.S. Netflix: ‘Saiki Kusuo no ψ-nan’ Anime Soon

The second season of the 'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K' is already airing on Netflix in Japan, but when will Americans be able to watch the new episodes?

American Netflix audiences are looking for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Season 2 to release on the streaming platform now that the first 24 episodes of the Saiki Kusuo no ψ-nan (or Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan) anime have been releasing for everyone’s binge-watching pleasure. Thankfully, the Saiki Kusuo no ψ-nan Season 2 release date in Japan was actually in 2018, so it is just a matter of time before Netflix U.S. premieres 24 new episodes.

The first season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K anime was actually released in 2016. The release schedule for Season 1 was kind of odd compared to most anime since each episode was only five minutes and aired each weekday. At the end of each week, these five episodes were then aired as a compilation episode. All in all, these 120 mini-episodes were then compiled into 24 compilation episodes with an English dub, which is the format for both Funimation the UK/U.S. Netflix The Disastrous Life of Saiki K anime.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Season 2 release schedule is taking a much more conventional approach. The new anime episodes first began airing on Jan 17, 2018, but this time around both Funimation and Crunchyroll do not have the international streaming license. That means the second season is currently only available for Netflix Japan users. Check out the trailer below.

Unfortunately, Netflix U.S. has a bad habit of officially announcing release dates for entire anime seasons with very short notice. At the same time, it’s possible that Netflix will follow the same plan that they used for the Violet Evergarden anime, which was released on Netflix U.S. the same day that the final episode aired in Japan.

Considering that the ending contained in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Season 2 Episode 24 will be airing on June 27, 2018, it’s probably safe to predict that the second season will also come out in the United States and the United Kingdom in that time frame, as well. If you can’t wait that long, the new episodes are also becoming available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

(This article will be updated once the official release date for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Season 2 is announced by Netflix.)

This is pretty much how American Netflix users feel about how anime releases are being handled. Studios JC Staff, Egg Firm / 'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K' Anime TV Still

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Manga Is Getting A Sequel

The anime is based on the Saiki Kusuo no ψ-nan manga series by author Shuichi Aso. The one-shot manga series reached an ending with Chapter 279 of Volume 25 and was released in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 through 2018. According to Comic Natalie, the author changed to a four-panel manga sequel series starting in March of 2018.

For those wanting to read the manga, Saiki Kusuo no ψ-nan Season 2 Episode 14 corresponded to Chapter 196, which is in Volume 19. It appears that The Disastrous Life of Saiki K Season 2 is intending on finishing the entire first manga series at that rate. However, the anime has skipped some chapters so it is worth going back to read the manga. So far, no English translation has officially been announced by any book publisher, but fan translation projects have already passed Chapter 160.