‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronny Magro Accuses Jen Harley Of Having Sex Tapes

The reality star aired he and his baby mama's dirty laundry on Instagram today.

Tensions are running extremely high between Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, and it has nothing to do with Ronnie’s recent antics on Family Vacation. It appears the couple is on the fritz as Ronnie went on an Instagram posting spree this weekend slamming his daughter’s mother after he claimed to have found sex tapes she had kept from an ex-boyfriend.

People spotted the rant on Ronnie’s story which is currently no longer viewable. The 38-frame long story began with a screenshot of a note the father had penned on his iPhone.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he exclaimed in the note.

Ronnie then elaborated on his rant in his next post which he set up as a poll to his followers. According to Ronnie, Jen kept sex tapes between her and an ex-boyfriend which he apparently discovered in her possession. He asked his followers if out of respect, a significant other should delete videos like then when in a new relationship.

His following post was a cheap attempt at Photoshop which got his point across. Ronnie cropped his face over George the gorilla on a Rampage movie poster. He covered the “Ram” with the letters “Ron” to spell out “Ronpage,” hinting he was on a destructive spree.

The rest of Ronnie’s Instagram story were screenshots from fans who supported him, as well as texts from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars who also had his back.

It didn’t look like Jen was going to let Ronnie get the last word, as she took to her Instagram story as well to slam the reality star.

“Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy,” she clapped back using a signature phrase from Jersey Shore.

Ronnie’s Instagram blowout came as a shock as the most recent episode of Family Vacation confirmed he had cheated on Jen with a French woman he met in a club. DJ Pauly D had to interrupt a sexual encounter he was having with a stranger to protect his friend from making a horrible decision. Unfortunately, Pauly D was too late as Ronnie later admitted on camera he was “halfway through” his acts with the woman.

For the remainder of the episode, Ronnie tried to contact Jen who was unresponsive. The show alluded Jen had seen footage of Ronnie with this unnamed female at the club through a fan account for Jersey Shore. In the next episode which debuts Thursday, Jen arrives in Miami and how things go between the couple is undetermined.

Jen and Ronnie welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, Ariana Sky. The couple has not specifically stated if they are still together or not after this weekends social media posts.