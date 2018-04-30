Prince Harry has been putting himself through 'punishing workouts' to get in shape for their wedding.

Prince Harry is being whipped into shape by fiance Meghan Markle, and as a result, the royal is dropping the pounds. Markle has Prince Harry avoiding carbs and giving up pizza and junk food for juicing. Prince Harry has also joined a posh gym and is trying to live clean like Meghan Markle.

Daily Mail says that often it’s the bride getting on a strict regimen before a wedding, but in this case, it’s Prince Harry who is trying to have a cleaner diet full of kale and quinoa. Friends say that Meghan Markle has completely rehabbed Prince Harry’s diet.

“Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet. She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is.”

Meghan Markle is also trying to help Prince Harry wean himself off of meat.

“They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat.”

Meghan Markle follows a plant-based diet and is a real yoga advocate, but says she cheats on occasion with french fries, wine, and ice cream.

Back when Prince Harry was a full-time soldier, friends say he lived on food like Kentucky Fried Chicken, burgers, pizza, and potato skins. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, says that her “ideal day” starts with a “clean cleanse vanilla shake” blended with blueberries, a Nicoise salad for lunch, with a little goat cheese and a slice of baguette on the side, with seafood for dinner.

Meghan Markle says she looks for balance in her diet, but she tries to eat vegan during the week as much as possible.

“I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends. But at the same time, it’s all about balance… I don’t ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things.”

Meghan has #PrinceHarry juicing at Kensington Palace. #DejaVu I remember #PrincessDiana telling me I had poisoned her with beet juice https://t.co/Amto70krmw — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) April 29, 2018

In their apartment, Meghan Markle has her own juicer and she makes smoothies for Prince Harry and herself each morning, says Radar Online.

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor, and it was through her that Markle developed a healthy lifestyle.