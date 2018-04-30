Harvey Weinstein Believes That Over Time Hollywood Will Eventually Forgive Him, Says Piers Morgan

The man whose alleged sexual assault crimes sparked the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements spoke with British TV personality, Piers Morgan, when Morgan went to visit the movie producer at a rehab clinic in Arizona where he is currently seeking treatment Reuters reports. Weinstein was accused by over 70 women, including top, Hollywood figures such as, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman for sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and rape.

Morgan says Weinstein is “fighting”. “He’s a fascinating character. The apocalyptic symptom of the whole thing – the casting couch finally brought to judgment,” says Morgan in a sit-down with GQ magazine for their upcoming June issue, which will be made available on May 3. Morgan then goes on to say, “Look at Mel Gibson: ultimately Harvey believes he will be forgiven.”

Actor/director Mel Gibson made headlines in 2006 when he unleashed an anti-Semitic rant upon being arrested for drunk driving. However, it has appeared that Hollywood did forgive Gibson and he was even awarded a ‘Best Director’ Oscar nomination for his 2017 film, Hacksaw Ridge.

However, one could completely argue that comparing the accusations brought against Weinstein to the controversial statements made by Gibson is a total insult to the countless women who were finally brave enough to step forward and have their voices heard.

Weinstein himself has spoken his praise towards Piers Morgan saying, “I have immense respect for Piers Morgan and appreciate him. During our conversation, which was back in 2017, the only thought I conveyed was that my focus now and in the future is on my family.”

This news comes just days after it was announced that Actor Brad Pitt will produce a movie depicting Harvey Weinstein’s ultimate downfall in tandem with his production company, Plan-B and Annapurna Pictures confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter

Following the footsteps of Spotlight (2015), The Post(2017) and All the President’s Men(1976), the movie will showcase the reporters who worked around the clock and faced intimidation and threats in order to get the story about Weinstein out to the public.

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey are the two reporters for The New York Times who first broke the story on Weinstein on October 5, 2017. The reporters were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their groundbreaking work. Upon release of their breaking story, Weinstein was ultimately fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded and removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It’s not all that shocking that Pitt would be on board to produce this film as two of Weinstein’s victims, Paltrow and Jolie, were at one point in time linked with Pitt. Paltrow and Pitt were together back in 1996 when the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star confronted Weinstein after learning the media mogul had allegedly made unwanted, sexual advances towards Paltrow E reported.

There is currently no title or script for the film as of yet, but with Oscar-winning films 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight under Plan-B’s belt, this film should have no trouble gaining attraction.

Weinstein is currently being investigated in New York, Los Angeles and London, but has yet to be formally arrested for the crimes he is accused of.