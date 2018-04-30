Weekend Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fights To Biggest Opening Ever, Already Halfway To $1 Billion

The Avengers and almost every other hero in the MCU are currently sitting as the champions of the world.

Everyone knew that Avengers: Infinity War was going to have a huge opening when Marvel’s latest flick hit theaters, but no one could have expected this. On Sunday, the estimated numbers came out after the movie opened this week and it scored a record-breaking $250 million domestically for the biggest opening weekend ever. With its total from around the world, it is more than halfway to $1 billion already and hasn’t even opened everywhere yet.

Yes, it’s going to be that big.

According to Box Office Mojo, the opening weekend domestic box office total for Avengers: Infinity War is going to hit $250 million. That breaks the old record of $247.9 million set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December of 2015. Obviously, Disney knew what it was doing when it purchased Marvel and Lucasfilm.

As of Sunday, the movie had hit $630 million globally and it still has yet to open in a number of countries. It won’t hit theaters in China until May 11, and that most certainly will skyrocket its numbers at an even faster pace.

There really was next to no competition for Avengers: Infinity War, but some are already beginning to wonder if it has the power to last and keep earning. Black Panther landed in fifth place at the weekend box office and that is for a movie that has been in theaters for more than two months.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther currently sits with a domestic box office total of $688 million and a worldwide total of $1.33 billion. Obviously, the release of Infinity War has made even more people go back to theaters to check it out and it could continue to bring in more money for another week or two.

Top 10 movies for Apr. 27-29, 2018

1.) Avengers: Infinity War – $250 million

2.) A Quiet Place – $10.65 million

3.) I Feel Pretty – $8.13 million

4.) Rampage – $7.1 million

5.) Black Panther – $4.38 million

6.) Super Troopers 2 – $3.6 million

7.) Truth or Dare – $3.2 million

8.) Blockers – $2.94 million

9.) Ready Player One – $2.43 million

10.) Traffik – $1.6 million

Final numbers will be released on Monday.

Right now, Avengers: Infinity War really doesn’t have anything that could knock it out of the top spot or stop its momentum anytime soon. The first real challenge will be from Deadpool 2, but that doesn’t open until May 18 and it gives Marvel a few weeks to continue dominating in theaters.

Marvel Studios

The most amazing thing about all of this is the fact that there is still one more movie to come in the entire Avengers storyline. When it opens next May, this opening weekend record may end up falling as Disney will likely have another huge hit on their hands.

Avengers: Infinity War fought their way, with ease, to a huge opening weekend at the box office and it’s going to be interesting to see just how long it can sustain this momentum.