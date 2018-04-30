WWE ‘Raw’ Preview: Ronda Rousey Returns, But Stephanie McMahon May Have Retribution In Store For Her

Stephanie McMahon could be forming a faction of WWE superstars to help her combat Ronda Rousey, like The Corporation formed years ago by Vince McMahon to help him battle Steve Austin.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is quickly becoming a name associated with the WWE and the Raw brand. While Ronda Rousey has yet to wrestle on Raw, solid angles have been put in place that will likely change that in the near future. When Rousey made her WWE in-ring wrestling debut at April’s WrestleMania, she wowed both pundits and fans alike. Following her successful debut match, during the Raw after WrestleMania, Rousey made more headlines when she nearly ripped Stephanie McMahon’s arm off.

Last week on Raw, the former UFC champion continued to make waves. In a 10-woman tag team match during the main event, featuring Nia Jax, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and The Riott Squad, Rousey made an impact yet again. The angle was that Natalya was injured outside the ring toward the end of the match, and Mickie James continued to assault her. Rousey came down to assist her training partner and placed James in her patented armbar.

Not long ago, it was rumored that the WWE creative plans for “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was similar to the storyline they had with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin many years ago. Steve Austin was the longtime rival of Vince McMahon and the other figureheads of Raw. Eventually, McMahon would create a team of WWE superstars to help him combat “The Texas Rattlesnake” called The Corporation (consisting of the Big Boss Man, Test, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels, among others). This created a dynamic that kept their feud fresh, and it lasted for the better part of three years.

WWE

The WWE doesn’t book anything by accident, and on their website, they hinted that Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, and The Riott Squad may be seeking vengeance against Ronda Rousey. Rousey taking out Stephanie McMahon after WrestleMania and having an altercation with Mickie James in front of a bunch of heels could be just some of the ingredients that will create a strong feud between Rousey and Stephanie. It wouldn’t be a stretch for Stephanie to recruit a Corporation-like team of WWE superstars, possibly consisting of the five heels listed above, to help her get retribution on Ronda Rousey.